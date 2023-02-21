New study with Apple Watch to monitor the hearts of Texas firefighters during wildfire season





AUSTIN (KXAN) — The amount of wildfire smoke inhaled by firefighters and how it affects health is the focus of major research.

Apple is teaming up with Dr. So-Min Cheong, a Texas A&M researcher and associate professor in the Bush School’s Public Service & Administration Department.

It examines the effects of wildfire smoke on the health of firefighters, with a particular focus on the heart, said Dr. Cheong, the study’s principal investigator.

Apple Watch equips 100 firefighters at the Texas A&M Forest Service with devices to monitor heart rate and rhythm, sleep, blood oxygen, activity data and more as firefighters fight wildfires .

For three months, firefighters wear air quality monitors and complete studies on sleep, activity, and symptoms related to wildfire smoke.

The data were collected and analyzed by Dr. Cheong, an engineer, statistician, and cardiologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, to determine whether heart conditions change with smoke, and how the smoke measurements were carried by them (firefighters). It will be elucidated whether it can be obtained from air quality monitors Dr. Cheong said they will be around while they put out the fire.

Erin OConnor of the Texas A&M Forest Service said: our people.

The wildfire season begins in the spring in Texas and the summer in California, and up to 200 firefighters participate in surveys at these locations.

We have a wildfire problem here in Texas. Fires raging as far west as California may not have received national media attention. A very large and violent fire is occurring. The same thing is happening here in Texas, O’Connor said.

According to the Texas Forest Service, there will be more than 12,000 wildfires across Texas in 2022, with 264 days of high activity.

Dr. Cheong studies the social and health implications of environmental hazards and climate change.

When asked why the study found that smoke from these wildfires affects heart health, Cheong said: likewise. I want to go ahead and research these temporary events and come up with some solutions to help people prepare for climate change.

The research is part of a researcher support program that Apple started two years ago. The program will equip researchers with Apple Watch devices to break new ground in health research, including the scientific understanding of the heart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/new-study-with-apple-watch-to-monitor-texas-firefighters-hearts-during-wildfire-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos