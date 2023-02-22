Save up to $1,000 when you order a new Samsung device





If you want to save big on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 device, this is your chance. Officially order the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 device and save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-ins and free Samsung credits. Keep scrolling for more ways to save money on Samsung’s brand new tech today.

Order a Samsung Galaxy S23 device from Samsung

Act now to get discounted prices and free credits on Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra and more. Plus, get free upgrades and Samsung credits when you order a Galaxy Book3, so you can save on Samsung’s latest laptops. If you’re also interested in Best Buy credit, you can get up to $600 in trade-in value, $100 in gift card value, and an additional $100 in potential memory upgrades when you order a Samsung device at a tech retailer.

Order your Samsung Galaxy S23 device at Best Buy

Order your new state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices today for delivery on Thursday, February 23rd.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Our reviewers liked the last Samsung Galaxy Ultra model, and the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is packed with even better features. Equipped with it, it can capture high-quality videos and photos even at night. And with the built-in S Pen, you can create precise drawings and handwritten notes, bringing productivity to work and play. Save up to $1,000 off the 1,199.99 price tag when you order the latest Samsung smartphone today.

Samsung vs. Apple’s iPhone Pro Max: Can the S23 Ultra Deliver “World’s Best Photos and Videos”?

Act now to save up to $830 on eligible trade-ins, including free storage upgrades, $100 instant Samsung credits, and up to $500 trade-in credits on unlocked devices. Save as much as $1,000 on your smartphone when purchased in combination with a T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T plan. Even better, you can get an extra $50 in Samsung credits when you use the link. That $50 could go towards a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2, now slashed to just $9.99. The Galaxy Buds2 ranked him one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested so far, due to their lightweight, stylish design, great sound, and solid active noise-cancelling technology.

Order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to have bigger batteries and better cameras than their predecessors, and you can save on both of the latest smartphones with exclusive deals. Save up to $620 on an unsupported Galaxy S23 or S23+ device and up to $1,000 on a T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T plan device. Plus, the deal comes with a free storage upgrade and up to $150 in Samsung credits.

In addition to free Samsung credits, you get many other perks when you buy directly from Samsung. Buy multiple Samsung Galaxy phones and get guaranteed trade-in credit, including trade-in credit for phones with cracked screens. Plus, get your next business day replacement with Samsung Care+ extended warranty against accidental spills, drops, or screen breakage. From 24/7 Samsung expert support to exclusive discounts for eligible students, military personnel, and first responders, Samsung offers a wealth of perks and benefits.

Order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

Samsung Galaxy Book3 series

Samsung is an excellent choice not only for mobile phones, but also for laptops. Order a new Galaxy Book3 today and get lots of exclusive benefits like free memory upgrades and $50 Samsung credit that can be applied to other purchases. If you’re looking to completely update your tech arsenal, pick up a Galaxy S23 and get an extra 10% off when you use instant Samsung credits towards your Galaxy Book3 series purchase.

Our experts enjoyed the original Samsung Galaxy Book, appreciated its convenient ports and long-lasting battery life, and these updated versions are packed with even more of the best. Each laptop is equipped with 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and feature-rich quad speaker system. Creative users will especially enjoy the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, with its S Pen functionality and clean 2-in-1 laptop design, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet.

Order Samsung Galaxy Book3

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

