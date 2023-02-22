Spotify Debuts New AI DJ – Spotify





Personalization is at the heart of what we do at Spotify. Think fan-favorite playlists like Discover Weekly or his annual Wrapped campaign. The beauty of these experiences is our ability to deliver music that is just right for the moment, and even connect you to your next favorite artist in the process. We were building that innovation by harnessing the power of AI in entirely new ways. And today, we’re excited to share that we’re taking personalization with DJs to a whole new level.

Are you ready for a whole new way to listen to music on Spotify and connect even more deeply with the artists you love? DJs are personalized AI guides who know you and your musical tastes well, so they know what to do. You can choose to play. The feature, initially rolling out in beta, offers a curated line-up of music and amazingly realistic voice commentary on tracks and artists we think you might like.

Sort through the latest music, revisit some of your old favorites, and even revisit songs you haven’t heard in years. Then we’ll see what you enjoy and deliver a stream of songs we’ve picked just for you.

If you’re not feeling the vibe, just tap the DJ button to switch. The more you listen to DJs and tell them what you like (and what you don’t like!), the better recommendations you’ll get. Think of it as the pinnacle of Spotify personalization. But think of it as an AI DJ in your pocket.

How AI DJ works

To create a DJ, we reimagined how users listen on Spotify. DJs know you and your musical tastes well, so they’ll scan you for the latest releases they know you’ll like, or go back to the nostalgic playlists you repeated last year. Thanks to you, listening has never been so completely personal for every user.

Spotify Personalization Technology. It offers a lineup of recommended music based on the user’s taste.

Generative AI using OpenAI technology. We put this in the hands of our music editors to give you insightful facts about the music, artists or genres you’re listening to.The expertise of our editors is very important to Spotify’s philosophy. .

We have genre experts who know music and culture inside and out. And no one knows the music scene better than them. This generative AI tool allows our editors to augment their innate knowledge in ways never before possible.

Bring amazingly lifelike speech from text to life with a dynamic AI speech platform acquired by Sonantic.

To create the DJ voice model, we partnered with our own head of cultural partnerships, Xavier X Jernigan. Previously, X was one of his hosts on Spotify’s first (and personalized) morning show, The Get Up. His personality and voice struck a chord with listeners and earned him a devoted podcast fan base. His voice was his first model for DJing and, like all products, it continues to iterate and innovate.

where to find a dj

Ready to enjoy the DJ soundtrack? Rolling out today in English for Spotify Premium users in the US and Canada.

In the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device, go to your home music feed. DJ card[再生]Tap. Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will provide a musical line-up with short descriptions of the songs and artists selected just for you. Can you feel the atmosphere? Simply press the DJ button in the bottom right corner of the screen to jump to another genre, artist or mood.

At Spotify, he was uniquely positioned to transform audio. We’re always looking for innovative new ways to improve our users’ listening experience and meet their needs, so stay tuned!

