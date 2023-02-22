Google’s Quantum Computer Reduces Errors, Reaches Important Milestone





Google has set its own quantum computing roadmap with six major milestones. Credit: Google Quantum AI

Physicists at Google have reached what they describe as the second milestone along the way to a useful quantum computer. At their lab in Santa Barbara, California, they demonstrated that making the quantum code larger can reduce the computational error rate.

The feat, reported in Nature on February 22nd, follows a famous experiment from 2019 in which Google’s quantum computer achieved quantum supremacy by performing calculations that would take ordinary computers thousands of years. Achieved.

Weak Technology Gains an Edge in the Quantum Computing Race

Error correction is inevitable if quantum computers are to live up to the promise of solving problems that classical machines cannot, such as factoring large integers into primes or understanding the detailed behavior of chemical catalysts. There are no requirements.

Barbara Terhal, a theoretical physicist specializing in quantum error correction at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, says Google’s work is impressive because it’s very difficult to get better performance at large code sizes. . Improvements are still small, her Google researchers acknowledged, and the error rate needs to go down further. went down a little. Hartmut Neven, who oversees the quantum computing division at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., said in his press briefing.

correction of mistakes

All computers are affected by the error. A typical computer chip stores information in bits (which can represent 0 or 1) and copies some of the information into redundant error correction bits. For example, if an error is the result of a stray electron passing through an imperfect insulating barrier, or a cosmic ray particle disrupting a circuit, the chip can automatically identify and correct the problem. increase.

Julian Kelly, Google’s director of quantum hardware, said at a press conference that quantum information can’t do that. Quantum computers are based on quantum states called qubits, which may contain a mixture of 0 and 1 states. A qubit cannot be read unless its complete quantum state is irrevocably lost. That is, we cannot simply copy that information to the redundant qubits.

However, theorists have developed elaborate quantum error correction schemes to address this problem. These typically rely on encoding qubits of information, called logical qubits, in collections of physical qubits rather than in single qubits. A machine can then use some of the physical qubits to check the sanity of the logical qubits and correct any errors. The more physical qubits, the more error can be suppressed. An advantage of using multiple qubits for quantum error correction is that it can be scaled, Terhal says.

First quantum computer to pack 100 qubits enters crowded race

However, adding more physical qubits also increases the chance that two of them will be subject to an error at the same time. To address this issue, a Google researcher performed two versions of his quantum error correction procedure. One of them used 17 qubits and he could recover from one error at a time. The larger version used 49 qubits, was able to recover from two simultaneous errors, and achieved slightly better performance than the smaller version. Current improvements are very small, and there is still no guarantee that even larger code will result in even better performance, he says.

Joe Fitzsimons, a physicist at Horizon Quantum in Singapore, says that various laboratories have taken big steps toward effective error correction, and Google’s latest results include many of the needed features. says there is. But qubits also need to store information long enough for computers to perform computations, a feat Google’s team has yet to achieve. For a compelling demonstration of scalable error correction, Fitzsimons says he expects lifetimes to improve as the system scales up.

Google has set its own quantum computing roadmap with six key milestones. Quantum Dominance was first, and the most recent result was second. Milestone 6 is a machine consisting of 1 million physical qubits that encode 1,000 logical qubits. At that stage, Neven says, we can confidently promise commercial value.

Superconducting qubits are just one of several approaches to building quantum computers, and Google still thinks it’s the most likely to succeed, says Neven. If it becomes very clear that another approach will bring us to a useful quantum computer more quickly, we will change course in a heartbeat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-00536-w The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos