The interior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan is comfortable and full of technology





Mercedes-Benz has revealed the interior of its upcoming 2024 E-Class sedan. It features a huge hyperscreen and many new technology options. The 2024 E-Class will go on sale in the US later this year.

Ahead of the unveiling of the new sixth-generation 2024 E-Class, Mercedes-Benz has at least given us a preview of what to expect from the interior. The cockpit looks like an evolution of the impressive hyperscreen found in the EQS sedan, with a digital instrument panel jutting out above. The futuristic style is accented by colored ambient light strips that wrap around the dashboard and doors.

Beneath it all lies a wealth of new technology aimed at improving comfort, entertainment and productivity. The new E-Class uses the latest 3rd generation of his MBUX infotainment system. It can be seen as a predecessor to the MB.OS architecture that is planned for the next few years.

As with the EQS, the dashboard of the E-Class is optionally available with an additional display for the front passenger. This allows passengers to enjoy streaming content and games without distracting the driver. The camera tracks the driver’s eye movements, and when it moves to the passenger screen, it obscures the content. Mercedes calls it image filtering.

Mercedes-Benz

entertainment and audio

Many entertainment options are available to drivers while parked. This includes games like Angry Birds, TikTok social media, and the Vivaldi web browser. If productivity is your priority, you can join the meeting using Zoom. There is also a built-in video camera and selfie camera above the dashboard. 5G connectivity also aids in data transfer.

On the audio side, interior ambient lighting puts the light show on when you choose top-of-the-line Burmester premium audio. Get pulsating illumination to the beat, or smoother color transitions for more subdued music. I think it’s a fun novelty, but it might tire you out at night.

car and driver

sit back and relax

When it comes to relaxation, the existing Energizing Comfort System is cleverly added to. The system combines seat massage functions with air conditioning, interior fragrance, music and on-screen graphics to set a specific mood. New features combine the system with wearable monitors to detect stress levels and enable relaxation and breathing coaching to help you return to a more blissful state.

Another new feature is what Mercedes calls Routines. Users can choose from several templates that allow the seat heaters to automatically activate at specific temperatures along with interior lighting. There’s even a date night routine that sets the mood with rosy lighting and your favorite slow jams. In the future, Mercedes plans to include routines that he AI ​​generates based on the user’s specific habits.

Mercedes-Benz

Combined with the long list of tech features already present, these new features add to the wow factor, but they don’t represent the kind of transformation we’d expect from the upcoming MB.OS system. An entertainment option that should please owners and passengers.

Mercedes has said the 2024 E-Class will go on sale in the US later this year, so expect more reveals of the new sedan in the coming months.

Our illustration of what the 2024 E-Class will look like.

Illustrated by Christian Schulte|Car and driver

