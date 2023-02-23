Kiamichi Tech Center Atoka Campus: Innovation, Creativity, Experience | Local News





As Greg Davidson, Campus Director of the Kiamichi Technology Center (KTC) Atoka Campus, shows us around the campus, the pride he feels for his facility is clear and well-deserved. Looking at the building from the parking lot, it looks small and has few programs, but as you walk through the grounds you will find multiple buildings and spaces, each containing an improved program with innovation in mind. .

The campus offers nine programs plus career development and science and math classes. The majority of teachers are students who have completed their programs, gone to work, and have returned to pass on their knowledge and experience to future generations. Those who were not former students are still rooted in the region, and their teachings extend beyond education. They are passionate about shaping these young minds and encouraging them to think critically and creatively to pursue their dreams.

Of the nine programs offered, only one has not yet redesigned the welding technique, but this is a work in progress and will be done soon. This is especially exciting for instructor Jacob Caricourt. Because he will have a say in the further development of this program. Callicoat learned to weld at KTC when he was in high school, but he had his first welding experience when he was working on his family’s ranch around the age of 10.

Doing basic welding and helping build fences were just part of his job as a kid. This made him more familiar with the craft and a natural choice when he joined KTC. he was born When he finished his studies, he was ready to go out and work.

Welding can lead to many different jobs, but Callicoat decided to pursue welding in pipelines. This took him all over Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, New Mexico and Colorado. For his 18-year-old boy fresh out of high school, it was a great opportunity to travel and make money. Calicote says it was pure freedom. But while he enjoyed his job, he had several children at home and a ranch that he had to look after. He needed something closer to home and had the opportunity to take over the Welding Tech position at KTC.

Callicoats own personal experience allows him to help students shape their own futures. Some may want a pipe job, while others may want to work for a local manufacturer. Carecourt wants to help students connect to the careers that are best for them. Although the fundamentals of welding have not changed, the field is constantly changing and innovating. Callicoat wants to ensure that this knowledge is passed on to their students.

“Once you’ve learned the trade,” says Callicoat, “you get a little bit of experience that helps you streamline things.” He finds ways to do something better and more efficiently. When he is around an elderly welder, he listens to everything that has to be said. While Calicoats’ own experience is passed on to his students, he is also the knowledge of generations leading to innovation and transformative thinking.

This transfer of knowledge and experience is evident in another program at KTC, Electrical Engineering. The program is new, scheduled for fall 2022, and is taught by another former student, his Cooie Potts. Potts was brought in as an instructor in the process of redesigning the program, so he was able to oversee some of the changes and decide how he wanted the classes to be taught.

Mr Potts says: It may not be the traditional way, but the students are learning. They didn’t hire a teacher to teach this class. They hired an electrician.

Potts attended KTC’s construction program in high school and then attended OSU IT to become an electrical engineer. It was a great program, but the emphasis was on theory and academics rather than a practical approach. I learned a lot.

Potts’ extensive experience is what inspired him to teach how to fully demonstrate and simulate in the classroom what students would experience in the field.

This is an electrician’s playground, Potts chuckles as he guides us through workshops and classrooms that feel like electrical labs. One wall is lined with booths to allow students to immerse themselves in different types of wires, circuits, and switches. The structure occupies the center of the room, allowing students to actually wire up a residential or commercial style space. The front part is a wooden frame and the back part is made of metal. After the student completes the wiring and circuit, flip the switch to see if the connections are correct.

On the other side of the room are several stations where students can experiment with motors and controls. These are the same types of boards found in industrial environments. Finally, their new equipment, the Amatrol All-in-One Motor and Control Learning System, helps students wire everything right, but it also causes problems, so students have to diagnose and fix problems. I have. It’s the best problem solver.

This focus on thinking creatively about technical instruction extends throughout the KTC campus and especially to the science and math classes students may take there to meet their high school requirements. Lori James teaches Algebra 2, Geometry, Anatomy and Physiology. Some of her students find math and science difficult, so she finds ways to make it engaging and helps students understand their strengths and use those strengths to understand the material. We have to find a way to make it possible.

She has developed a YouTube channel to explain math, uses clay to model skeletal muscles, and encourages students to use their skills to explain their knowledge. She has even had welding students assemble human hearts and animal cells out of metal. As an Atoka native who returned after teaching in Houston, her rural community was important to her, and she sees her position in helping these students grow into powerful creative thinkers. I see it as an opportunity to help.

Kiamichi Tech’s primary goal is to prepare students to enter the workforce with high-quality, well-paid jobs, but this preparation also helps students think critically about their jobs. This emphasis on critical thinking, communicated in a unique way, can be combined with the knowledge and experience of generations of instructors to create a breeding ground for innovative thinking. , asks you to think of new ways to streamline processes or solve problems that may arise. These two are the heart of innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadanews.com/news/local_news/kiamichi-tech-center-atoka-campus-innovation-creativity-experience/article_f9e1f78c-5903-5950-866e-95f9ff70293e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos