Neupert from OIT Selected for Stanford University’s Faculty Innovation Fellows Program

Klamath Falls, Oregon — Harry Neupert, professor and chairman of the Oregon Institute of Technology’s School of Business, has been selected by Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Design Institute (d.school) to participate in the two-year Faculty Innovation Fellows Program. was

The Fellows Program selects less than 20 educators from around the world to participate in this experience. In this two-year program, faculty will strengthen the school’s innovation ecosystem and equip students with the real-world skills and mindsets essential to increasing campus engagement in innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity, and design thinking. We are working to design our own projects to help you learn.

The first project Neupert is working on is Connecting Our I&E Ecosystem Dots, which she started in December. “Connecting the innovation and entrepreneurship (I&E) ecosystems of Oregon Tech and Klamath Falls is an important next step in developing her multi-year I&E student experience,” she said. said. “Improving university-community partnerships enhances a culture of collaboration, supports student innovation while creating value for the community, and increases student loyalty. I have.”

Oregon Tech’s I&E ecosystem began with Catalyze Klamath, an innovation competition led by Neupert for eight years. Since then, the ecosystem has evolved and now includes relationships with the University Economic Development Association and the Lemelson Foundation. For high school, community college, and Oregon Tech students.

“Currently, a small group of volunteer faculty and community partners are planning and executing our first-year experience, Ready, Set, Innovate!, and our crowning experience, Catalyze Klamath,” says Neupert. increase. “Supporting and sustaining these bookend experiences and enriching Oregon Tech’s I&E portfolio requires infrastructure, systems and processes. This may include formal governance and the development of systems and processes to strengthen connections between students and community organizations, establishing mechanisms to support collaboration and communication between Oregon Tech and its ecosystem partners. Ultimately, this project will be able to combine the proposed regional innovation hub at Oregon Tech with the experiences of Oregon Tech I&E students.”

Faculty Innovation Fellow participants also serve as faculty champions to mentor students entering the University Innovation Fellows program. Neupert endorsed four of her students at Oregon Tech to join the Student Fellows program in the fall. Molly Grace (Sophomore, Marketing), Cody Kemble (Senior, Operations Management), Jordan Spencer (Jr, Cybersecurity), Justin Thompson (Jr, Accounting).

“For their University Innovation Fellows project, the students established the Business Innovation Club,” says Neupert. “The purpose of the club is to provide consulting-like services and seek business advice to other clubs and student projects on campus. All of these experiences and community connections are supported, maintained and preserved.”

University Innovation Fellows students complete their training and travel with Neupert to Stanford in March to connect and network with other students in the program. To honor students’ achievements, Neupert wants to hold a spring pinning ceremony.

“In addition to planning the pinning ceremony, Oregon Tech launched its next Catalyze Klamath competition in early February,” says Neupert. “We have 11 teams registered and gearing up for the Shark Tech Pitch Contest on March 1st. All in all, we have a lot to look forward to. Fellows Program Extends Success of Catalyze Klamath and Ready, Set We are excited to help you, innovation!”

