Vyking — Matthew Klimpke, co-founder and CEO of Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: What has been the industry reaction so far?

MK: We are proud to partner with over 30 footwear retailers, including well-known brands like Adidas, Crocs, Under Armour, Timberland and more.

Real ROI can be demonstrated in terms of increased conversion rates by 50% and fewer returns by 7%, as well as increased consumer engagement with the brand and its products.

RTIH: What is your biggest challenge/failure?

MK: One of the biggest challenges in building the core product was creating the underlying dataset.

We needed to collect thousands of images with different angles, lighting, and backgrounds to be able to run the AI ​​on potential trial scenarios.

This included building a custom data annotation tool specifically for this purpose.

Accurately annotating every photo is a difficult and time-consuming task. We’ve been very fortunate to have a dedicated annotation team, constantly working to improve the integrity of the underlying dataset.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

MK: The cost of living crisis is being felt in the retail industry and across all sectors of the industry, requiring brands and retailers to make smart strategic decisions about their investments.

The e-commerce sector has seen a huge boom during lockdown. The challenge is how to maintain that momentum as people return to the high streets and possibly have less disposable income.

An omnichannel approach enables brands to reach potential consumers wherever they are and replicate the best on and offline experiences across channels.

We believe that VTO technology can help purchase decisions through social commerce, web and mobile, and can be applied to OOH and in-store experiences as well.

RTIH: What is the best question recently asked by a.) investors and b.) customers about your company or market?

MK: An investor asked me what would happen if Google/Apple released foot tracking as part of ARKit/ARCore.

If this happens, and if the quality of tracking is on par with what we have now, we will consider incorporating this into our existing product.

The Vyking platform extends the capabilities of Vyking Studio to provide more than core VTO technology, including asset creation.

One of the most common questions we have received from customers recently is around scaling 3D asset creation. We have been impressed with our major customers for being able to expand the number of models optimized for AR.

However, this is only a small part of our footwear catalog. Scaling content creation quickly and affordably is key to really increasing the revenue growth from 3D and VTO, and that’s where a lot of our current R&D efforts are focused.

RTIH: What can we expect to see from Vyking in 2023?

MK: We have deployed our technology across thousands of products across the online fashion retail ecosystem and continue to focus on the footwear category first and foremost.

The recent release of the Magic Mirror product marks the first strong in-store and OOH presence.

Vyking is primarily a computer vision and machine learning company that builds the following products: Creating 3D shoe models using generative AI. This will allow the customer to further expand the number of products that can be deployed on his VTO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/2/22/retail-technology-startup-stories-interview-matthew-klimpke-co-founder-and-ceo-vyking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos