Technology and innovation to captivate agents at Destination France Roadshow in TO





Foie gras? A large chateau? red wine?

Wait, are we in France? No, ladies and gentlemen. closed the goal.

Destination France 2023, Atout France Canada’s annual roadshow, will land at the Westin Harbor Castle in Toronto on Tuesday evening (21st February), with nearly 100 people in tow, with more than 20 French-based suppliers has attracted travel professionals.

A lively trade show and networking event for travel advisors and tour operators, designed to showcase France’s latest tourism offerings, this year’s focus is on innovation.

For us, it’s the most sought-after topic in the industry today, said Melanie-Paul Husse, Canada Director at Atou France, the French tourism development agency. But it is also elusive. What do we need to reinvent when tourism is working and booming again? We were really investigating this topic.

The image, created for marketing this year’s Destination Frances, says it all with an artful illustration magnified into a giant selfie backdrop at last night’s event.

French-themed collage (created by Calgary-based artist Tyler Lemermeyer) features the Eiffel Tower, cyclists, trains, mountains, historic sites and cable cars.

Among them are paintings of phone apps, geotagging and voice-activated symbols, but also more futuristic ideas such as characters wearing VR headsets, robots waving hands and drones delivering croissants in mid-air. A sketch of is also included.

Virtual (Cycling) Reality

For example, the idea of ​​using virtual reality to facilitate tourism was demonstrated on site last night by Fit Immersion, a company that allows customers to travel to scenic locations with 360-degree views while cycling on home trainer bikes. It was on full display because we were serving it.

After PAX hopped on his bike and tried out the VR technology, he was quickly transported to the sunny bike paths around the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The realism of this virtual world was surreal.

But that’s just one of many examples. Innovation is also advancing its commitment to sustainability, which France is exploring through a partnership with overtourism start-up MURMURATION.

Using artificial intelligence, the company utilizes satellite imagery to monitor heavily visited areas.

Paul-Hus explained that it can check if a site is at risk of being harmed by tourism. This is a solution that can be used worldwide for all destinations where you want to track traffic and how people visit your site.

Focus on Occitanie

Timely technology as tourists return to France in droves.

The Western European country known for its medieval cities, alpine villages, fashion houses, museums, monuments, food, vineyards and Mediterranean beaches has returned to pre-pandemic levels in terms of overall tourist spending, says Paul Hus. He told PAX.

However, overall arrivals are still catching up as markets from, say, Asia are still in the process of recovering.

But the numbers aren’t necessarily what we see now, said Paul-Hus. (Long-term stays, itineraries that venture outside of Paris, etc.).

Air Canada is supporting the mission, which will begin year-round service from Montreal to Toulouse, capital of the Occitanie region in southern France near the Spanish border, in June this year.

Toulouse (where Airbus headquarters happens to be) is often referred to as the Pink City because the buildings appear to change shades throughout the day, from warm orange to magenta.

There’s been some talk about this new Air Canada route, which operates five flights a week. That’s why Destination Occitanie, the tourist office representing the southernmost region of France, kicked things off last night with a presentation about the region.

From small towns, villages and hamlets to UNESCO heritage sites, wine and mountain nature routes, Occitania has a lot to offer, including the Picchu Midi de Bigorre mountain, at an altitude of about 2,877 meters. hotel.

Mainstream media has also focused on Occitania, the city of Nmes, once a Roman outpost and known today for its Roman monuments, but The New York Times named it as the top destination to visit in 2023. nominated.

Returning to air travel, Canada’s connections with France will be strengthened this summer as Air France launches the Ottawa-Paris route in June, increasing frequency at key hub airports.

This summer, Air France will operate 50 weekly flights to Paris from five cities, including Ottawa and Quebec City (introduced last year), and Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver (destinations operate year-round).

Meanwhile, Air Transat will have significant service this summer from Montreal to Paris, Nice, Nantes and Marseille (Quebec City and Toronto will maintain connections to Paris), and WestJet will serve Europe from Halifax. has been canceled, but the Calgary-Paris route continues. .

Of course, fares will be a little more expensive, but flights are still very full, Paul Hass said, adding that with bigger offers prices could stabilize this summer.

all about sports

France is now focused on preparing for the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024, which will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, and tickets are on sale now.

We know there are challenges for Trip Advisor as they have some exclusive resellers. [Atout France] Paul-Hus told PAX that the games will be played across France, from Normandy to French Polynesia, so he can still provide guidance for stays during or before that period.

Sport will once again be the theme in France, which will also host the 2023 Rugby World Cup this September.

Other French notes include the 79th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy. The battle is commemorated with special commemorations and festivals by Normandy, a region in northern France.

And French all-inclusive operator Club Med has a number of projects underway, including the recent opening of Club Med Tignes, a 4-trident ski area in the Alps. region.

The company’s cruise ship, Club Med 2, is set to sail again in the Caribbean in December 2022 before entering the Mediterranean Sea this summer after the multi-million dollar Reno.

Also, Club Med Les Buccaneers in Martinique has been upgraded with 56 new rooms, including 20 suites, and a Zen Oasis section with a new pool. (Branded Punta Cana his property has also been updated).

Representatives, suppliers and local partners of French destinations such as Air Canada, Air Canada Vacations, Club Med and Croisy Europe will meet with approximately 350 travel advisors and key industry insiders over the weekend.

Most of France is known for its famous locations outside Paris and in the UNESCO-listed Loire Valley, from the destinations of the Region Sud Provence (Nice, Marseille Aix-en-Provence, Antibes) to Nouvelle Aquitaine (Bordeaux/Cognac/Lascaux). Don’t forget the chateau is represented. (Vaux-le-Vicomte, Clos-Luc) and Nantes, a vibrant city on the Loire estuary of the Atlantic Ocean.

Sharing his final thoughts, Paul-Hus reminded Trip Advisor that Atout France is standing by to assist with France-related inquiries.

Many trip advisors are having trouble finding the right person to handle a DMC or group looking for contacts and want a quick response. we understand that.If [advisors] If you have any questions or need contact information, we are here to help. That’s what we do, said Paul-Hus.

Agents can also follow Atout France Canada on LinkedIn for updates.

Destination France 2023 kicks off tonight (22nd February) in Calgary and finishes in Vancouver on Thursday.

Don’t miss a single travel story. Register for PAX today. Click here to follow PAX on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.paxeditions.com/news/tourism-board/tech-innovation-dazzles-destination-france-roadshow-to The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos