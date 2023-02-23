Foodtech Trends: Tensions Along the Road to Trust





Technology has a long history in food production, but over the past 40 years, science and technology have impacted consumer lives and driven technological innovation in every part of the food system, from agriculture to food service, retail, and the home. We have seen the pace of While consumers have embraced and even embraced many of these food innovations, they are still the most cautious about what they are actually putting into their bodies.

Are all food techs valued equally in the minds of consumers?

New food technologies may be completely unfamiliar or unimaginable to consumers, but foods and beverages created with these technologies should be valued the way consumers value all food and beverages. will be As such, processing, sourcing, empirical cues, third-party certifications, brand descriptions, etc. are key pieces of information that consumers use to determine whether something is acceptable and desirable to eat.

When talking about food tech, we must not forget about the food itself. Food is personal and even intimate. Newly created foods are evaluated according to four additional and overlapping criteria.

Familiarity: How close do you think the new process is to how consumers imagine and expect food to be manufactured today? Risks: Is it safe to consume? Benefits: New Does the technology address meaningful and important issues? Outcomes: A wide range of social, economic, and environmental trade-offs.

Intellectually, consumers readily accept the need for new food production technologies that feed the world’s population and enable a more sustainable existence on this planet, but emotionally they are more resistant. In short, consumers agree that new food technologies are necessary for our better good, but pause when I think about what they’re putting into me and my body.

Spotlight trend leaders

Historically, consumers have been more willing to be personally involved in products derived from innovations in the field and in the kitchen compared to innovations from factories and laboratories. You can see that the pattern continues. Our latest study, Food & Technology 2023, explores consumer sentiment surrounding 11 emerging trends in food production. Consider whether four of these practices are acceptable to me: regenerative agriculture, precision fermentation, nanotechnology, and cellular agriculture.

Regenerative agriculture is a new approach to food production that resonates with consumers on an intuitive level. The term itself is both positive (regenerative) and friendly (agricultural). It’s no surprise that consumers are most receptive to foods and beverages made with ingredients grown in regenerative agriculture. The acceptability of regenerative agriculture is second only to hydroponics and vertical farming.

Precision fermentation benefits from consumer experience with fermented foods. Fermentation is deeply rooted in food cultures around the world, and foods/beverages made by fermentation usually have a health ring. For these reasons, precision fermentation has moderate acceptability and trial potential, with the main barriers to trial being concerns around taste, cost, and processing.

Among new food technologies, nanotechnology like artificial intelligence is viewed somewhat inconsistently by consumers. This is one of the darkest consumer understandings he has, with some considering positive applications such as enhancing the nutritional value of food and beverages, while others are quick to worry about lack of regulation and unknown unintended consequences. Some people do. Ultimately, consumers are most concerned about the potential lack of control over whether they are exposed to food/beverages containing nanotechnology.

Finally, consumers are the most skeptical of cell culture foods, but react differently depending on the category (meat vs. dairy). Millennials and Generation Z consumers tend to be the most receptive groups for cellular agriculture, especially for reasons of environmental sustainability. Cellular agriculture is becoming increasingly accessible to consumers. However, this is still a nebulous concept and requires skilled consumer communication to be widely adopted.

Tactics to promote consumer acceptance

For new food technologies to be accepted by consumers, focus on what connects these technologies to food culture and the familiar and authentic ways in which food has been appreciated and enjoyed for decades. is essential. Through its company mission and values, brand narratives that focus on clear and concise labels and third-party certifications, and candid and transparent descriptions, brands can allay concerns about safety and empower individuals in new technologies. We have a responsibility to promote social, social and environmental benefits. Procurement and Processing. Helping consumers evolve with the rapid changes in the food and beverage industry is difficult, but worth it. And avoiding costly failures in this landmine of tension requires deep consumer understanding and strategic choices about what, when and how to communicate.

As CEO of The Hartman Group, Demeritt will lead the company’s Associates vision as the Hartman Group advances its tactical thinking, consumer and market intelligence, cultural competence, and innovative intellectual capital offerings to global markets. , promotes a strategic, operational and results-oriented culture.

