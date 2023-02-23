Winners and losers in the food tech investment slowdown





Global venture capital investment in food tech has increased 40-fold over the past decade, reaching a peak of $26.9 billion in 2021, according to figures compiled by innovation charity Nesta. However, he also noted a sharp drop in his VC investments in 2022, with venture funding for food tech startups down by more than 50% compared to 2021. He will plummet in 2022 and from 2021 he will be 35% less funded.

According to Nesta, the big potential loser will be people’s health. Food tech funding, for example, is dominated by one category. Food delivery and logistics will attract about 60% of venture capital investment from 2017 to 2021, equating to an average of about $11.2 billion annually.

This increase is concerning as takeout and grocery delivery app platforms are the technology most likely to increase obesity. It demanded that technology, processes and ideas must be directed toward providing healthier food options.

But this situation ironically opens up opportunities for innovation. For example, patent applications related to reducing calorie content have grown 165% over the past decade, outpacing global patent growth, Nesta revealed.

More notably, we estimated that innovations in satiety-enhancing food patents increased by about 580%. This significantly exceeds the global trend of approximately 70% increase in patent filings between 2010 and 2020.

Complementing the patent’s innovations, its analysis shows encouraging signs about the flow of investment in startups that use food science to create new ingredients and re-engineered products for healthier food. was also found. These startups range from specializing in artificial sweeteners and fiber-enriched products to software platforms that enable many types of food modification. Investment in the region has increased almost 25-fold between 2017 and 2021.

Personalized nutrition venture capital funding also increased by 552% to reach 500 million in 2021.

However, the estimated total annual investment of $70 million is small compared to most other types of food innovation, indicating an emerging trend in venture funding.

As such, Nestas’ report includes recommendations such as tax breaks for food manufacturers and lower business tax rates to encourage and enable innovations that make food and the food environment healthier. At the same time, he added, research that examines consumer concerns about such innovations must be funded.

2022: The Year of Open Innovation

The Nestas report finds that Eatable Adventures, one of the world’s leading accelerators, is helping large companies to collaborate externally to seize innovation opportunities compared to their existing business models, leading to today’s food sector. announced when it called for adopting open innovation to solve the challenges of

A survey of 43 midsize and large companies found that more than 90% plan to collaborate with external companies on innovation in the next three years.

According to the report, there is growing confidence that open innovation through collaborative networks can be a viable approach to promoting business, customer satisfaction and industry sustainability in the short and medium term. increase. With the food sector facing tremendous pressure and shoppers demanding healthier, more functional and more sustainably produced products, the sector is keen to develop these valuable partnerships. It offers a very favorable environment for

Jos Luis Cabaero, CEO and founder of Eatable Adventures, told FoodNavigator that the agri-food value chain is currently shifting from population growth to cleaner feed, global warming and weather that impacts crop yields. said it is subject to quite a number of challenges, up to the instability of Water in agriculture reduces footprint, methane and CO2 emissions, and ultimately geopolitical conflicts that damage basic commodities.

All these issues need to be overcome with advanced biotechnology and digital business models, he said. The agri-food segment is just beginning to incorporate new technologies into its end-to-end value chain to achieve these goals. As we move forward, this asset class will become more stable and reach new heights. Food tech is therefore a great investment opportunity for the future of what is likely to be the largest industry on the planet. ”

