S|W: CEO of SaaS Weekly YouTube Steps Down





Plus: Wix, DocuSign make the cut.

The SaaS Weekly is a weekly newsletter covering major SaaS news from Canada and around the world.

Subscribe to S|W using the form at the bottom of this page and never miss the most important SaaS news each week!

Descartes Acquires US’s GroundCloud for $138 Million (BETAKIT)

GroundCloud represents the latest addition to Descartes’ portfolio as the company continues its aggressive acquisition strategy.

KKR-backed BMC plans IPO, valued at up to $15 billion (BNN BLOOMBERG)

The company could be valued at $14 billion to $15 billion, with Goldman Sachs Group as lead underwriter, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. was appointed.

BBTV Secures $21.6 Million CAD Loan To Pay Off Overdraft Facility (BETAKIT)

BBTV closed this financing to “support its path to profitability” with the intention of using this recent loan to pay off its overdraft facility with a chartered Canadian bank. BBTV has not disclosed the exact amount of the overdraft balance or the lender of the facility.

POWERED BY: How can you help drive the FIVETRAN data revolution?

Fivetran, a company valued at over $5.6 billion, is a leader in modern data movement. Our mission is to make accessing data as simple and reliable as electricity.

Our product and engineering teams continue to grow and we are hiring top technologists to drive the data revolution at our new R&D hub in Toronto. Help him solve the exciting challenges of moving petabytes of data for 6,000 companies around the world.

Find out why the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ named Fivetran one of the fastest growing companies in North America.

Participate in data movement.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojicki resigns (VOX)

In a letter sent to YouTube employees, Wojcicki said he was leaving to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects that I am passionate about.” I was.

The newly named Canadian Innovation Corporation doubles its budget to absorb IRAP (BETAKIT).

The company, now called the Canadian Innovation Corporation (CIC), will be a state-owned enterprise led by the private sector. CIC operates independently of government but reports to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

Adobe’s $20B Figma deal faces EU antitrust probe (BNN BLOOMBERG)

A statement on Wednesday said the European Commission had received requests from regulators in a number of countries to investigate the transaction, even though it fell below the normal revenue thresholds warranting an EU-level review. Stated.

Canadian engineers can find opportunities in lean times (BETAKIT)

Aly Gillani, managing director of RBC Capital Markets, said mergers and acquisitions will be a big theme at the end of 2023.

DocuSign lays off 10% of its workforce, or about 700 employees (CNBC)

DocuSign, which had 7,461 employees in January 2022, announced layoffs last September that affected 9% of its workforce. The company said the cuts will affect about 700 employees.

GreenSky Expands Team, Secures $17M in First Close of Fund V, Company Sees Opportunity in Recession (BETAKIT)

The Toronto-based VC firm, which plans to continue raising funds through the end of March, is targeting a total size of Fund V of $20 million to $25 million.

Musk aims to find successor as Twitter CEO by end of 2023 (BNN BLOOMBERG)

“I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it is in a financially sound place and has a product roadmap clearly laid out,” Elon Musk said in Dubai on Wednesday. said via a remote video link to the World Government Summit.

Prevu3D Raises C$13.3M to Help Companies Take ‘First Step’ Towards Industrial Metaverse (BETAKIT)

The funding was led by Cycle Capital, which invests in companies developing climate technology solutions. It also saw participation from his previous Prevu3D investors Brightspark Ventures and his Desjardins Capital.

Wix cuts another 370 jobs with second layoff in six months (CTECH)

The website building company will lay off more than 6% of its workforce, with most of the layoffs in the customer care department.

The federal government breaks down a new $700 million commitment to the Innovation Cluster (BETAKIT).

The Canadian government originally pledged additional funding to the cluster last year, announcing a $750 million investment over six years through 2028.

ServiceTitan Burns $170 Million in Cash in 2022 (THE INFORMATION)

The red ink represented more than a third of ServiceTitan’s $460 million in revenue for the 12 months ended January, an email reveals. Previously unreported financial details show the challenges facing his ServiceTitan, which he raised at a $9.5 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management in mid-2021. However, its value has since declined sharply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/sw-the-saas-weekly-youtubes-ceo-to-step-down/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos