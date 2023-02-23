Legends Hospitality partners with C3 on food hall concept





In this special edition of the 5 Things series, Food Management focuses on 5 recent tech-related developments impacting the world of foodservice.

Here’s today’s list:

Legend partners with food tech company C3 on elevated food hall concept

Legend Hospitality, a hospitality and concession company, has partnered with food tech platform C3 to launch a ‘advanced’ food hall concept starting at 25,000 square feet. Citizen’s Market will open in April at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Through this partnership, Legends, which operates concession stands and catering for venues such as the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, will offer C3’s culinary brands to customers at sports and entertainment venues around the world. “Our partnership with C3 further expands our venue offerings to our partners and their fans and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, customized and delicious culinary experiences,” said Legends CEO Sharbin Mirhashemi. To do.

Read more: Citizens Market opens elevated food hall concept at Phipps Plaza

Report Describes Future of Robots in Elderly Care Dining

Seeing the potential of robots, the Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing launched the Bear Robotics Servi pilot in June 2022. The pilot focuses on the San Francisco Towers and Casa de Maana front porch communities, and a newly released report highlights key findings for seniors. The care industry can learn from it.

Read more: Could dining robots be the next big thing in senior care?

22 companies driving innovation in the food industry

Below is a list of 22 companies driving innovation in the food industry. These include Aromyx, a biotech company that builds quantitative systems that measure the tastes and smells of a crowd to create a highly curated shopping experience. Creator has developed and programmed a cooking robot that serves gourmet, made-to-order burgers without the need for human intervention. Evoware is a sustainable packaging company rethinking plastic with biodegradable seaweed-based packaging solutions that are not only compostable at home, but edible. Fyto is an agritech company developing superplants that use 5 to 10 times less water than traditional feed ingredients, have a lower carbon footprint, and produce 10 to 20 times more protein per acre. is.

See Full List: 22 Innovative Food Companies You Should Know About

Menu QR codes evolved to be more interactive

QR codes may have only started appearing as a pandemic-era contactless technology a few years ago, but customers are already starting to age from the original static experience of picking up a paper menu. I’m here. Why not make it an opportunity to learn more about your customers from QR code order and payment data? Olo CEO Noah Glass discusses new features being added and extended to the Olo technology platform. This includes borderless technology that remembers the guest’s login details and an enhanced his QR code ordering feature that improves communication between the server and the guest.

Read more: Tech Tracker: Restaurant QR Codes Are Evolving.

Livestreamed cooking demo shows ads with online purchase option

Supermarket chain Fresh Market is the first-of-its-kind retail media for merchants looking to post shoppable ads while retailers are live-streaming online cooking shows, according to the company. We are launching a network. Viewers can click on products used in videos and live streams to purchase directly from The Fresh Markets e-commerce site.

Read more: The Fresh Market launches first retail media network for purchasable live streams

Bonus: AI-powered machines will replace barcode scanners in the Texas on-campus market

To contact Mike Buzarka: [email protected]

