A story of innovation and leadership





“India is a country with tremendous potential in terms of a vast pool of raw talent and a fortitude to make an impact on the world. I aim to give back to the country that has given me such an opportunity.This move will not only help me realize my vision of bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to the masses, but also in the United States. We are confident that we can make a meaningful contribution to shaping the future of the AI ​​industry, and in India.”

Sid Sarasvati is an Indian immigrant in the tech industry who has made a name for himself as a seasoned professional and accomplished technology leader and innovator. Software As he rose from Engineer to Vice President of Engineering, he has been driven by a fierce passion for technology, an unwavering determination to leave a lasting impact, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Growing up in Mumbai, India, Sid had a clear direction in his mind to become a software engineer. “I was fascinated by computers and programming. I remember my father first talking to me about the internet and its endless possibilities in the 90s. It made me pursue this passion with all my might,” says Sid. he says. He spent countless hours teaching himself new programming languages ​​and experimenting with different technologies.

Sid’s journey in the tech industry began with Vivox. At Vivox Online, he was a founding member of the leading provider of gaming communication services. He has worked with experienced game developers and software veterans to learn and hone his high-performance coding skills for studios such as Riot Games, EA, and Wargaming. As the youngest member of the Vivox team, he had to learn mobile development quickly and decipher White’s papers on audio technology. He also had the opportunity to work on a project that tested his creativity and problem-solving skills. His contributions to the gaming industry were recognized when Vivox was acquired by Unity, a well-known and respected company in the gaming industry.

Fueled by a fierce passion for technology and an unwavering determination to leave a lasting impact, Sid’s work at Cogito was a principal engineer and manager, machine learning infrastructure and the high-performance “Compute Engine” used. focused on building a He extracts and analyzes thousands of signals from real-time conversations. The technology has been recognized for its potential impact on the healthcare industry and has been used by clinicians and VAs for mental health issues in clinical settings.

Sid’s technical acumen and innovative thinking quickly caught the attention of other companies in the technology industry. He became his director of engineering at Compass, a leading real estate technology company, where he oversaw the development of a platform for realtors, led a team of over 50 engineers, and launched Compass in March 2019. Successfully completed his IPO in May.

Despite his success, Sid was not content with simply achieving personal accomplishments. frequently pointed to the possibility of With deep gratitude and gratitude, Sid set his sights on creating a company that brings cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to the masses.

Sid is now a mentor for Trial and Error AI. This cutting-edge technology company is poised to make a big impact in the field of generative AI. With an emphasis on remote work and distributed teams, Sid is determined to give back to his native India and is looking forward to opening a development center there. “India has a wealth of potential in terms of raw pool of talent and sheer will to make an impact in the world, and by opening an office there, I am giving back to the country that gave me. I believe we can do that,” says Sid. “My goal is to make the company a leader in his AI industry both in the US and in India.”

Sid’s journey from Indian immigrant to successful software engineer and US tech leader inspires young software engineers and aspiring tech leaders. His dedication, hard work and passion for programming have made him a huge success in the industry. His future plans to positively impact the field of artificial intelligence will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible.

In a fast-paced, high-risk world of technological change, Sid Sarasvati stands out as a true innovator and leader whose work is committed to making a real and lasting impact on the world. Looking to the future, he remains committed to his vision of a world where technology is used for the greater good and where the talents and potential of all are recognized and celebrated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconindia.com/news/business/sid-sarasvati/s-odyssey-from-bombay-to-boston-a-tale-of-tech-innovation-and-leadership-nid-221435-cid-3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos