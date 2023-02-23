How Innovative Law Schools Prioritize Technical Competence





Technology has become an integral part of society. Law schools recognize that technology must be incorporated into the learning environment if they are to develop work-ready lawyers and legal professionals in the 21st century. Through technology-focused certification programs, technology labs, tournaments, and interdisciplinary instruction and collaboration, some of Law’s schools today prioritize their students’ technology proficiency.

Bloomberg Laws’ first Law School Innovation Program recognizes law schools that are transforming legal education through innovative teaching and experiential learning. In addition to program finalists, he highlights the highest-scoring programs in his six categories: Business, Experience, Justice, Education, Student Development, and Technology.

Below, in alphabetical order, are law schools that have been recognized for their innovative programs that are leading the way in infusing technology and technical competence into legal education.

DePaul University School of Law

At DePaul University College of Law, Interdisciplinary Technical Education for Law Students in Cybersecurity and Data Privacy prepares law students for the practice of law while working towards a JD through a certificate in Information Technology, Cybersecurity. Relevant technical competence can be achieved. and Data Privacy.

Students have access to introductory IT courses such as Information Security Management, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, IT Auditing, and Introduction to Programming, so they can learn the fundamental technical competencies essential to legal practice. Additionally, the program offers interdisciplinary courses in data privacy and cybersecurity led by law professors with advanced IT degrees, enabling students to study both law and related technologies in their respective fields. .

According to Anthony Volini, a professor of legal practice and one of the founders of the certification program, the certification program gives law students more exposure to general communication between IT and legal than many other students. We can fill the gap. Additionally, students who obtain certificates or attend various courses are better able to understand, analyze and advise on privacy and security issues surrounding emerging technologies, Volini said. increase.

Hofstra University Maurice A. Dean School of Law

The Hofstra University Maurice A. Dean School of Law is recognized for its three innovative programs. Courses in computer technology related to legal practice. A learning lab that integrates law, logic and technology.

National Innovation Tournament

The National Legal Innovation Tournament provides law students with opportunities to proactively identify and solve legal industry problems through interdisciplinary collaboration and technical solutions. Students will work with colleagues in their university’s computer science program to identify a dispute resolution problem, explain why the problem should be resolved by a lawyer, develop a solution, and publish it in the form of an app. present.

[L]Law students are rarely taught to work with experts in other fields to solve professional problems, said John Tsiphorus, director of the School of Law and Technology, Distance Learning, and Analytics. is not. This limits the tools available to lawyers and limits the progress of legal services. The tournament corrects this deficiency in legal education by teaching students to work with such professionals, he said.

Computer Technology in Legal Practice

The Computer Technology in Legal Practice course offered by Hofstra University several times a year teaches students not only about the impact of technology on legal practice, but also how good technology can be used to efficiently and effectively deliver legal services. I teach to

Designed to mimic a small to medium-sized corporate environment, the course teaches students legal skills in a variety of task conflict checking, time tracking, electronic filing, client billing and administration, e-discovery, and document management. technology must be used. Appropriate use of technology in the practice of law.

According to Tsiforas, the course develops ready-to-go lawyers who take a progressive and critical view of technology and understand how it works and why it is used. A lack of loyalty to billable time allows students to prioritize impact, access to justice, and efficiency when assessing the use and development of legal skills.

Law, Logic & Technology Rollabo

At the Hofstra Universities Research Laboratory for Law, Logic and Technology (LLT Lab), students explore a variety of legal debates and documents to create semantic data, training protocols, and software applications that ultimately enhance legal practice and education. We encourage the development of technology that Using language- and logic-based analysis and technology, students integrate doctrinal education with innovative, collaborative, and empirical research to make legal decision-making more efficient, accurate, and accessible.

Students in the LLT lab have designed a variety of software applications that meet their goals, including a document assembly application. Mining of automated legal arguments. And their latest project is a chat bot that helps small claims court in New York. By the time students complete their time in the lab, most students will know how to conduct empirical research on sentencing decisions, how to typify the types of relevant evidence (argumentary premises) used in cases, and how to I understand how to identify the factors. Courts take into account when assessing the credibility or reliability of individual items of evidence, he said Tsiforas.

Michigan State University School of Law

One of the longest-running programs of its kind, the Michigan State University School of Law’s Center for Law, Technology, and Innovation is an excellent resource for future attorneys and new breeds of legal professionals in an era of rapid change. is pioneering the education of Innovation and technology skills should be part of the modern lawyer’s toolbox, and the center prioritizes this for its students.

The Center explores the exciting and ever-changing intersection of technology, law, innovation and practical skills, as well as cutting-edge new legal careers, preparing the next generation of lawyers for future legal issues and the legal industry. . Law, Technology and Innovation Dennis Kennedy.

Technology pervades every area of ​​the legal practice and pervades every aspect of the day-to-day work of today’s lawyers, Kennedy said. Technology literacy is essential for new lawyers at a time when technology is becoming the cornerstone of society, and familiarity with technology should be part of their toolset.

Suffolk University Law School

Suffolk University School of Law has two particularly innovative programs. One is the Legal Innovation and Technology Certification Program and the other is the Legal Innovation and Technology Lab.

Legal Innovation & Technology Certification Program

Suffolk University’s Legal Innovation and Technology Certificate Program is the first of its kind, enabling legal services professionals to develop the knowledge and competencies they need to take advantage of legal technology and innovation. It is a fully online, creditless, 6-course program designed. Providing legal services for the 21st century legal market.

Developed by a team of legal professionals, our curriculum equips participants with the relevant insights and applicable skills needed to meet the demands of an ever-evolving industry, regardless of where they are in their careers. Offers. Certificate programs support students in developing valuable skills. Through projects that require the direct application of taught concepts to the challenges and opportunities of one’s own workplace. Areas of focus include identifying and managing the impact of new technology adoption on business culture, processes and risks. The benefits of developing human-centered solutions to support diverse stakeholder groups. How to apply creativity and innovative thinking to build resilience and value in the increasingly competitive legal market.

Dee Masiello, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at Suffolk University, says technology is everywhere in our lives and the law is no exception. But there are gaps in legal education, she said, because many law schools are notorious for not teaching practical skills. To fill that gap, Suffolk helps students understand where and how technology is used across the legal sector through its Legal Innovation and Technology Certificate Program.

Legal Innovation & Technology Lab

Suffolk law students have the opportunity to participate in the Legal Innovation & Technology Laban’s experiential educational experience, where they can collaborate with legal technology experts for external and internal clients.

The Lab prioritizes improving the legal industry by using open source products to increase access to justice. These two examples are document assembly lines. This is an effort to help litigants navigate the legal process through a guided interview process and mobile forums. and Spot, an AI-powered legal issue spotter.

David Colarusso, Head of the Legal Innovation & Technology Lab, recognizes that building something is understanding it better, and learning by doing. Colarusso says the labs help students better understand what’s possible and what’s not, encouraging them to find new solutions.

University of California Law School, San Francisco

The University of California School of Law, San Francisco offers students a series of courses focused on technology and its impact on law. UC Law SF was the first university to offer both Legal and Legal Informatics courses, both included in its Intensive Course, focusing on Access to Justice Initiatives, Design Thinking, and How to Build a Legal Tech Startup It also includes a course that focuses on

Through a variety of courses, students learn non-traditional skills such as developing and pitching presentations to stakeholders and presenting solutions to experts. Students participate in weekend hackathons to foster interdisciplinary collaboration with developers, designers, and other experts to solve legal issues discussed in design thinking-based courses.

Law education needs to change to reflect the needs of clients, says Alice Armitage, professor and director of applied innovation at UC Law SF’s LexLab. Clients no longer want lawyers to provide legal advice in isolation, she said. It teaches additional ways to think voluntarily, and the practical skills that Armitage emphasized.

