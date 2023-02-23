Drone Enhancements Highlight LIV Golf Coverage





As the series moves to linear TV this year and away from one of its debut season’s digital homes, YouTube, it will be interesting to see the reaction to LIV Golf on The CW.

Expect enhanced live drone coverage as the LIV golf season kicks off in Mexico this weekend. Enhanced aerial photography with new technology integration highlights several broadcast innovations for the 2023 season.

Continuing to produce action, LIV uses unique angles and creative graphics to show how players are attacking each hole and how their shots compare to the rest of the field. Help your audience understand better.

Last year, broadcasting innovation was a priority for LIV, and now the series wants to capitalize on its best ideas.

Drones are used more often to indicate where players can expect a better score. “We sampled it a few times, but only a few times we used the splash zone from the drone,” he says. “So that’s what we’ve perfected.”

“Splash” zone scoring and player tracking is more focused on drone coverage

LIV has also improved player tracking on the course with drone cameras, Staeger said. The league also plans to deploy major drones, his pilots, his team and equipment to more cities this year after dealing with logistical issues at several international events in 2022.

The controversial series went to great lengths to wrap up its product last year. That seems to be the case again, as broadcast integrations such as Heat his map, Wind graphics, and innovative Tee his shot visualizations are also tapped.

LIV’s L-shaped, F1-inspired leaderboard has become a clear differentiator for golf coverage, but finding the best way to capitalize on that presentation is a priority during the offseason. says Steger.

“The style of video games with a lot of information on the screen can get a little crowded at times,” he admitted.

Highlighted leaderboard popouts with more information and clearer player and team standings powered by champion data. “This makes it more uniform where a lot of information appears on the screen, but I think it’s still comfortable for today’s audience.”

Stager said the leaderboard will likely include this year’s LIV and CW sponsors.

LIV plans to use Tagboard’s technology to integrate social media posts into its broadcasts after discovering features that help broadcast teams with storytelling. Territory Studio is the league’s graphics partner for on-screen innovation.

A top priority for LIV is to showcase new technology, but not to overwhelm the audience.

Austria-based Visual Vertigo has enhanced technology such as LIV’s shot tracing and is also working on new putting graphics that will debut later this season, allowing viewers to see the swell of the green and the most accurate ball-to-hole experience. You can see the likely routes in more detail.

The head of innovation, Clark Pearce, oversaw most of LIV’s technology vendors and led the strategy for its implementation, while production company NEP Group returned under an extended contract, Steiger said. increase. Other onsite technology partners include his SES for satellite transmission, Safari Solutions for Wi-Fi and other connectivity logistics.

As part of LIV’s new media rights deal, coverage of Friday’s first round tournament will be streamed exclusively on the CW app. However, LIV also plans to unveil a broader direct-to-consumer strategy later this week.

A source said LIV is still finalizing several international TV deals before opening to the public.

Also, in the future, LIV may offer additional streaming options via another platform, such as the LIV Golf app.

“Our plan is to watch the competition on a direct-to-consumer platform, whether it’s a team feed, a separate comment feed, or some other proprietary method,” Staeger said of his future goals. “If you don’t get the same coverage you see on TV, there are ways to customize it, there are ways to watch it without the commercials, there are ways to see it in a different view.”

SBJ has unveiled 10 of the most innovative sports tech companies this week before their achievements are recognized at next month’s Sports Business Awards: Tech. Learn more about. Also, keep an eye out for a special Tech Week preview section at SBJ Tech next week. Wilson will release his new 3D-printed Airless his basketball, spotlighted by Rockets forward KJ Martin in the Slam Dunk Contest over the weekend.

Image Credit: LIV Golf

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/SB-Blogs/Newsletter-Tech/2023/02/22.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos