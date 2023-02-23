Twitter, TikTok and Google ordered to account for efforts to crack down on child abuse trafficking





Twitter, TikTok and Google have faced legal threats from Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. eSafety Commissioners are requesting information on what they are doing to combat the vile trafficking of child exploitation material on their platforms.

Key Point:

Five social media companies were asked to describe their practices to avoid sharing child sexual exploitation material.

Companies are threatened with fines of up to $700,000 every day if they miss deadlines

The eSafety Commissioner said previous efforts to obtain information from companies had been difficult.

On Wednesday afternoon, Twitch and Discord, as well as Twitch and Discord, will be issued a legal notice with a 35-day deadline for non-response or fines of up to $700,000 per day.

“For literally years I have asked many of these platforms: What are you doing to proactively detect and remove child sexual abuse material?” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant he told ABC.

“And then we got something like I describe. You know, not so radical transparency.”

It is the second time the Commissioner has issued such a legal notice, last year suing Microsoft, Apple and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Inman Grant says the tech giant monitors its sites for harmful content, especially on platforms like Twitter, which has been heavily criticized since it was bought by billionaire Elon Musk. said he had genuine concerns about

“This is not a fishing expedition. A lot of research and resources have been put into this,” she said.

“There was a lot of skepticism about what big companies like Apple, Microsoft and Meta were doing with the first set of basic online safety notices.

“This shows that we do not really understand the full picture and scope of child sexual exploitation that can occur in the common cloud and email services we use every day. It was confirmed by

Microsoft does not use proprietary detection tools

The commissioner said Microsoft has developed a tool known as PhotoDNA to detect and remove such material.

“They weren’t even eating their own dog food, as they say in the tech industry,” said Inman Grant.

“They didn’t use it in many services like OneDrive like Skype and some of the other platforms like Hotmail.”

Microsoft wasn’t the only target for the Commissioner’s criticism.

Inman Grant said, “Apple doesn’t scan for iCloud and has billions of iMessage and iCloud-connected phones out there.”

“They reported to [United States]National Center for Missing Exploited Children 800 instances of child sexual abuse material.

“In contrast, Meta reported about 29 million. So to give Meta credit, at least they’re scanning for it, finding it, and trying to remove it.”

Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has argued that Australia is the world leader in issuing such demands to tech companies.

“Australia should recognize that it is truly a world leader in this area,” she said.

“This is a bipartisan area, and while we were the first to move, we know there are other countries, especially in our region, who want to do more in this area. increase.”

Algorithms found to recommend sexual content

Michael Salter, an associate professor of criminology at the University of New South Wales, said the problem was “getting worse every year”.

“Major social media companies have developed their services and platforms with few effective child protection measures in place,” he said.

Dr. Salter argued that technology companies are exacerbating the situation.

“So many times they are actively recommending this content with their algorithms, and there are situations where social media companies’ algorithms are actively recommending children’s sexual content, children’s sexual interests. there was.

“Technology and social media companies always claim to have a zero-tolerance approach to child sexual exploitation, but in practice we see them doing basic things. Very little to do.

“They don’t use algorithms or AI to detect grooming, for example. There is a way.”

“A zero-tolerance approach to predatory behavior”

ABC has reached out to the five companies concerned for comment.

In a statement, Google’s senior manager of government affairs and public policy said child sexual abuse content does not exist on the company’s platform.

“We utilize a variety of industry-standard scanning techniques, including hash-matching technology and artificial intelligence, to identify child sexual abuse material uploaded to our service,” Samantha Yorke said. Delete.

“We are working closely with the eSafety Commissioner, the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and other agencies around the world to combat this type of abuse.”

TikTok responded by saying, “We take a zero-tolerance approach to predatory behavior and the dissemination of child sexual abuse material, just like any other content that could potentially endanger the safety of minors. I am taking it,” he said.

“We have more than 40,000 safety professionals worldwide, develop and enforce policies, and build processes and technologies to detect, remove, or limit violating content at scale.” said Country Policy Manager Jed Horner.

Discord has received notice from the eSafety Commissioner and has confirmed that it will comply with the request.

“We do not tolerate any content that threatens child safety online and firmly believe that this type of content has no place on our platform or anywhere in society,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a very important area for everyone at Discord, and we share the office’s commitment to creating safe and positive experiences online.”

TikTok and Twitter are among the companies compelled to answer the question (Getty Images/ABC News).

