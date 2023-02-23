AURP Launches ‘Community of Innovation 101 On-Demand Education Series’ for Building and Growing Research Parks, Innovation Districts and Tech Hubs





NEW PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT EDUCATION PRODUCT FEATURES AURP Membership Key Experts and Executives in Research Parks, Innovation Districts and Tech Hubs

Tucson, Arizona and College Park, Maryland / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / AURP – a non-profit organization representing research parks, innovation districts, tech regions, and the companies that support the growth and development of these communities – is Today we announced its launch. – “Community of Innovation 101 Education Series” (COI 101) is a professional development and education program aimed at helping professionals launch and grow university-based research parks, innovation districts and technology hubs Product.

AURP’s new COI 101 product is an on-demand, video-based instructional series designed for those interested in starting and/or growing a university-based research park, innovation district, or regional or state technology hub. It has been. Development of this new product was led by Erin Koshut, President of AURP and Executive Her Director of Cummings Research Park.

“AURP’s Community of Innovation 101 Education Series marks an important milestone in how we serve our dynamic membership and innovation communities across the country,” said AURP President Erin Koshut. “Our COI 101 series represents professionals with the highest level of experience and expertise in all the complex aspects of building and growing research parks and innovation districts. , now is the perfect time to enable communities to take advantage of rapid advances in university-based research and technology in every state and region across the United States.”

The COI 101 series consists of practical and concise presentations by experienced Research Park and Innovation District executives. Key presenters in each video module share lessons learned from years of experience, covering key strategic and tactical fundamentals essential to planning, building and growing a research park/innovation district/tech hub .

AURP CEO Vicky Palmer said: “Our COI 101 series aims to encourage the formation and growth of more Research Parks and Innovation Districts, as well as to promote the creation of relevant high-paying jobs in local communities. We thank Erin Koshut for her leadership, experience and commitment in creating it, shared by numerous COI 101 presenters and demonstrating the advancement of AURP’s mission to grow the university-based innovation and technology community in the United States.”

The COI 101 Education Series currently consists of a set of 15 video presentations (further in development) featuring the expertise and experience of over 23 speakers available on AURP’s COI 101 interactive platform.

This series covers a variety of key topics directly related to starting, building and growing a Research Park/Innovation District/Technology Hub. Sample topics in the series include: Research Park/Innovation District Governance; Finance; Marketing; Government Relations; Economic Impact Assessment;

About AURP:

A non-profit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area of ​​the University of Maryland Discovery District and Tucson, Arizona at the University of Arizona Tech Park, AURP is focused on creating communities of innovation and education for its research parks. . Businesses that support the innovation district, incubator, accelerator and research park industry in addition to those that are operated and planned. AURP and its global membership promote research, institutional-industry relationships, and innovation districts to foster innovation and facilitate technology transfer from such institutions to the private sector. For more information: www.aurp.net

Media contact:

Ken Barrack AURP[email protected]

Source: AURP

