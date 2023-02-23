DOJ Pushes Google Maps Antitrust Investigation





A lawsuit targeting Google Maps could be filed later this year, according to three people familiar with the matter. The investigation is ongoing and no decision has been made on whether to file a lawsuit or what should be included in the complaint, three people said.

The timing of such antitrust litigation is constantly changing and often delayed. Unlike merger review, other antitrust litigation is not subject to time constraints. Reports that the DOJ was preparing an advertising-focused lawsuit against Google date back to 2020, but it took more than two more years to complete. is a priority and prosecutors are working quickly to reach a conclusion, the people said.

The study focused broadly on Google’s control over digital maps and location data, in this instance looking at the exact location of a number of different locations that are an important part of search results. said the official.

The lawsuit challenging Google’s maps business opens an unprecedented third front in years of the Justice Department’s antitrust war against the company.

The inquiry traces back to the Trump Justice Department, which launched a broad antitrust investigation into every part of Trump’s business in early 2019.

The DOJ and a group of state attorneys general first sued Google in October 2020, accusing the company of illegally monopolizing the online search market. The case is now scheduled to go to trial in September. Then, in January, Google’s online advertising business was targeted in his second lawsuit from a group of states that overlap with the DOJ.

Google is also facing an advertising-related lawsuit from a state group led by Texas and a conduct lawsuit regarding the Google Play mobile app store from a group of states led by Utah. The latter is also scheduled to be tried in the fall.

A DOJ spokeswoman declined to comment.

Google’s treasure trove of map data is often used in search queries such as pizza nearby. However, Google Maps is also an important part of the underlying technology used by apps such as delivery services and ride-sharing companies.

The DOJ is investigating whether Google is illegally forcing app developers to use their mapping and search products as a bundle instead of choosing competing options across various services, the DOJ said. officials said. For example, Google has vast amounts of data about the locations of businesses and other places, and prosecutors are investigating how the company could block developers from using that data in competing mapping services. I’m here.

Google states that its policies are designed to improve the user experience, and that combining Google information with non-Google information may lead to errors and safety risks. increase. It also states that it licenses some mapping data from third parties and is subject to restrictions on how that data is shared.

According to Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels, developers are choosing to use Google Maps Platform among many options. We do this because we know that it provides useful, high-quality information. You are also free to use other mapping services in addition to Google Maps Platform. Many users do.

DOJ is also scrutinizing its Google Automotive Services offering for automakers, which packages Google Maps with the Google Play app store and the company’s voice assistant, the people said. If an automaker or a company that makes information and entertainment systems also uses Google Maps, it is difficult to mix products and services such as voice assistants offered by competitors.

According to Schottenfels, there is huge competition in the connected car space, including a range of companies offering in-vehicle infotainment systems, including hundreds of car models that support Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. . Even if an automaker chooses his Android Automotive OS, it doesn’t have to use Google Automotive Services for the car.

Reuters had previously reported on some of the Justice Department investigations. German antitrust authorities are also investigating Google Mapping his business.

DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Cantor said big tech companies are using different lines of business to increase their monopoly power in their core markets. | | Getty Images

Google’s mapping business also faces congressional scrutiny. According to his 2020 staff report for the House Judiciary Committee, on antitrust issues in the tech sector, Google is effectively coercive. [developers] Choose to use all or none of Google’s mapping services.

The government is also scrutinizing contract terms that require customers to share app data with Google. As an example, Google requires food delivery apps to share data about customer searches and deliveries.

The House report also details how Google has built its maps business through acquisitions, including its 2013 purchase of rival Waze. These deals may also attract attention in eventual litigation.

An advertising lawsuit filed by the Justice Department in January highlights a number of Google’s acquisitions in the space and seeks to split off much of the company’s advertising business.

DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter, a longtime Google critic, said the biggest tech companies are using different lines of business to increase their monopoly power in their core market, in this case search. says he is trying. Leverage its core market power to establish a dominant position in new markets.

The Search, Advertising, and Maps investigations, all three technically separate components of the DOJ’s umbrella of Google’s investigations, emphasize the Department of Justice’s role in policing the rapidly changing technology market.

