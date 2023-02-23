Why the UK needs a sophisticated procurement agency to foster innovation





The UK needs to introduce an Advanced Procurement Authority (APA) to foster innovation and reduce risk aversion in the public sector, according to the report.

A government-wide report on technology and innovation, written by former Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Conservative Party leader William Hague, said public procurement needs a major cultural shift towards risk tolerance.

According to a report published by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, governments should introduce an Advanced Procurement Agency (APA) to pilot small-scale procurement of high-risk, innovative products in public services. Yes, and this could be expanded to a wider range. If it succeeds, it will cross the white hole.

Within a flat hierarchy, APAs should have program managers responsible for specific public service areas and with the authority to make innovation decisions.

Commentators have welcomed the idea, saying that public procurement is too risk-averse.

Gavin Hayman, executive director of the Open Contracting Partnership, a nonprofit that collates open data, said the APA could help transform procurement culture.

He told Supply Management: I think it’s great that you’ve highlighted the real need for a cultural change in UK procurement in general, but there’s a lot more that can be done.

He said the UK needed more agile and flexible procurement rules across the public sector and should be more data-driven. He said the procurement bill currently passing through Congress is an opportunity to introduce flexibility into the system.

Procurement requires the ability to experiment, and must be supported by oversight mechanisms to validate results in order to thrive.

At the moment, the UK administration has neither of these two elements. Hayman says that’s part of the problem.

I am all for innovation. I’m also all for having a feedback loop to learn from innovation and make things better. I don’t think culture has always been allowed or encouraged to thrive.

Central government doesn’t have many muscles that don’t seem to learn its lessons.

Alasdair Ramage, director of consultancy Arca Blanca, told SM that the APA could overcome deep cultural barriers to innovation across government.

he said: It takes something different to make the public sector more productive and build national capacity to compete successfully in the 21st century world.

He said barriers to innovation are cultural, with risk aversion embedded in guidance on public finance management and funding structures.

Blair and Hague are right to explore alternative procurement approaches for innovation, AI and data. The performance of the UK public sector is poor. Risk aversion makes procurement choices linear, usually sequential, and designs alternative delivery mechanisms.

The idea of ​​setting a price on future utilities that build the nation’s capacity for future competitiveness goes far beyond the current system, except maybe defense.

He said the APA would have merit, but would require ministerial ownership at the Cabinet table to have any hope of success.

Blair and Haig said governments should use their vast procurement budgets to directly support research and development efforts that increase efficiency and significantly improve the quality of public services.

The report said Britain should take inspiration from the United States. It said the U.S. government’s willingness to act as a first-line buyer has created an environment for early-stage innovation, consistently accelerating technological advances that benefit the entire world.

The report further states:

