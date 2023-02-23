Mercedes partners with Google to bring Maps and YouTube to vehicles





Mercedes-Benz and Google have formed a long-term partnership aimed at giving the German automaker control over its IP and markets, while providing driver navigation, maps and YouTube from the tech giant. I called.

It’s a rare Goldilocks-style balance between giving consumers the Google services they want without giving up control over the entire operating system in the car.

“This is a ‘win-win’ licensing deal for both sides,” Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Krenius said at a press conference Wednesday at the company’s research and development center in Sunnyvale, Calif. “We are complete architects of the stack.”

Calling it a licensing deal is accurate, but perhaps downplays the relationship. Introduced in Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Mercedes will have access to Google’s geospatial services, including location details, real-time and predictive traffic information, and automatic rerouting. Mercedes-Benz uses data from Google Maps to enable driver assistance features such as automatic speed adjustment before intersections, roundabouts and curves.

But as Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai pointed out, the partnership extends beyond this.

“In addition to enabling Mercedes-Benz to design customized navigation interfaces, we will also provide our AI and data capabilities to accelerate the company’s sustainability efforts and enable automated navigation,” Pichai said in a statement. Drive driving and improve the customer experience.

Mercedes-Benz has been working on its own MB.OS operating system for several years. The operating system will power the next generation of Mercedes vehicles (referred to internally as MMA), which are expected to go into production towards the end of 2024.

Mercedes said it built its own Linux-based system and designed it to support third-party apps and services like those provided by Google. For example, Mercedes says it plans to build its own branded navigation using Google Maps Platform’s new in-vehicle geospatial data and navigation capabilities.

However, customers don’t have to wait years to experience the first fruits of a partnership. Mercedes said Wednesday that starting today, the automaker will give customers access to the first new features, such as Place Details, provided by Google. This new feature will be delivered via an over-the-air software update.

The MB.OS predecessor will also appear in the new Mercedes E-Class later this year. The system allows customers to access apps like his Tiktok and Zoom from the car’s infotainment system.

Endgame is high stakes. Mercedes wants its MB.OS to be so compelling that the driver no longer chooses to use middleware products like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Android Auto mirrors your smartphone to your car’s infotainment system.

CTO Markus Schfer said at Wednesday’s event:

