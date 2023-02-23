Google tests to block news content for some Canadians





(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google confirmed Wednesday that it is rolling out a test to block access to news content for some users in Canada. Online news bill.

The “Online News Act,” or House Bill C-18, introduced by Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government in April, would give platforms such as META.O’s Facebook and Google to negotiate commerce and give news publications more power. established a rule to force the company to pay. their content.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, a Google spokesperson said, “We are briefly testing potential product responses to Bill C-18, which affects a small percentage of Canadian users. We run thousands of tests each year to evaluate potential changes.” .

The tech giant has confirmed that a limited-time test affecting a random sampling of less than 4% of Canadian users “restricts visibility of Canadian and international news to varying degrees.”

latest update

A spokesman for Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Canadians will not be intimidated and said he was disappointed Google was borrowing from Meta’s playbook.

“Canadians need access to quality, factual news at the local and national level and that is why we introduced the Online News Act. We have to take responsibility,” said the spokesperson.

Last year Facebook warned that it might block the sharing of news content on its Canadian platform. This is due to concerns about laws that force digital platforms to pay news publishers.

A similar law in Australia came into effect in March 2021 after talks with big tech companies temporarily shut down Facebook news feeds in the country, and it has largely worked, a government report said. increase.

Canada’s news media industry is pressuring Facebook to force the government to regulate technology companies so that the industry can recoup the economic losses it suffered during the years when Facebook and Google steadily increased market share in advertising. asked to strengthen.

More than 450 news outlets have been closed in Canada since 2008, with 64 closed in the last two years.

Reported by Leah Binoy, Bengaluru.Edited by Leslie Adler

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

