Google Cloud partners with Tezos blockchain to develop Web3 technology





Google’s cloud computing arm has added another string to Web3’s bow, forming a new partnership to confirm it will become a network validator for the Tezos blockchain.

On February 22nd, the Tezos Foundation, the Swiss non-profit foundation that supports the Tezos blockchain, announced that it will allow cloud computing business customers to deploy Tezos nodes and build Web3 applications on the blockchain. announced a partnership with Google Cloud.

Tezos is a blockchain-based smart contract platform used to power decentralized applications, similar to Ethereum, Cardano, and others. Companies using Tezos include gaming giant Ubisoft and the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Big news! @googlecloud has officially become his Tezos baker, providing access to Tezos #blockchain technology for Google Cloud customers. We look forward to seeing how this partnership unfolds with the Tezos community https://t.co/uRs1xR0TnA

— Tezos (@tezos) February 22

This partnership will enable businesses and developers to use the Tezos blockchain and Google Cloud infrastructure to host and deploy RPC (remote procedure call) nodes for Web3 applications. The announcement said:

The Tezos Foundation provides new and existing Google Cloud customers with access to the company’s baking program. Through this program, Tezos offers Google Cloud customers interested in building Web3 applications an easy deployment of nodes and indexers on the Tezos protocol.

The partnership will also provide Google Cloud credits and mentorship to selected Tezos incubator startups through the Google for Startups cloud program.

According to James Tromans, Engineering Director of Web3 at Google Cloud, Google Cloud provided a secure and reliable infrastructure for Web3 founders and developers to innovate and scale their applications.

Meanwhile, Mason Edwards, chief commercial officer of the Tezos Foundation, said the partnership is a first step toward achieving institutional adoption and mass market opportunities for Web3 technology.

Related: California’s DMV Digitizes Car Title Management System Via Tezos

In January 2022, Google Cloud established a team dedicated to digital assets with the goal of facilitating the growth and advancement of the blockchain ecosystem. The team’s primary objective was to help Google Cloud clients create, exchange, retain and introduce new products on their blockchain-powered platform.

In October, the Near Foundation announced a new collaboration between Near Protocol and Google Cloud. The partnership will provide infrastructure support for Pagoda, the Nears Web3 startup platform.

