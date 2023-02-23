Google claims breakthrough in quantum computer error correction





Google claims breakthroughs in correcting the errors inherent in today’s quantum computers and is an early, but potentially important, step toward overcoming the biggest technological barrier to revolutionary new forms of computing. shows the steps.

The Internet company’s findings, published in the journal Nature, mark a milestone in our journey to build a useful quantum computer, said Hartmut Neven, head of Google’s quantum project. increase. He called error correction a rite of passage that every quantum computing technology must go through.

Quantum computers struggle to produce useful results. This is because the qubits or qubits on which they are based can only hold a quantum state for a second. In other words, the information encoded in quantum systems is lost before the machine completes the computation. Finding a way to fix the errors that cause this is the most difficult technical challenge facing the industry.

Some quantum startups are hoping to find ways to program today’s error-prone or noisy machines in the near future. But these efforts have yet to yield any practical results, leading to a growing view that quantum computing is useless until the much bigger problem of error correction is solved.

Researchers at Google say they have found a way to distribute the information being processed by a quantum computer across a large number of qubits. This allows the system as a whole to retain enough information to complete computations even when individual qubits are out of quanta. state.

A study published in Nature showed that error rates decreased by just 4% as Google scaled up its technology to run on larger quantum systems. However, the researchers say this is the first time that increasing the size of the computer did not increase the error rate. Marking that Google has passed breakeven, Neven said further progress since then has steadily improved performance and put the company on the road to becoming the first practical quantum computer.

According to Julian Kelly, the breakthrough in error correction is Google’s addition to every component of a quantum computer, from the quality of the qubits to the control software to the cryogenic equipment used to cool the computer to near absolute zero. It was an improvement. , a Google researcher. He added that this reduced the number of errors sufficiently that the error rate did not rise exponentially as the size of the system increased.

Google describes this breakthrough as just the second of six steps needed to build a practical quantum computer. The next step is to perfect the engineering so that only 1,000 qubits are required to abstract a so-called logical qubit that builds on imperfect physical qubits and works without error. bottom. According to Neven, Google believes that if it finds a way to build 1,000 logical qubits and link them into a single system, it could have a useful machine.

Google’s research claims about quantum computing have proven controversial in the past. In 2019, an article in Nature claimed to have achieved so-called quantum supremacy, the ability for quantum computers to complete computations that, for all intents and purposes, could not be done by conventional machines.

But that claim was challenged by IBM and others, and new programming techniques were developed to improve the performance of conventional computers, setting back the days when quantum machine makers could claim supremacy.

In a paper this week in Nature, Google researchers said they were taking a cautious stance on the latest breakthrough they claimed. They warned that there is still a small chance that the error correction technique will not work when applied to much larger quantum systems in the future.

