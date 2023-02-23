Google asks some employees to share desks as office shrinks





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gestures during a session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Fabrice Coffrini | Photo AFP | Getty Images

Google is asking cloud employees and partners to share their desks starting next quarter and share with a deskmate every other day, citing “real estate efficiency,” CNBC learned.

The new shared desk model applies to Google Cloud’s five largest US locations in Kirkland, Washington. New York City; San Francisco; Seattle; and, according to an internal FAQ recently shared with cloud employees and viewed by CNBC, the company is hosting in Sunnyvale, Calif., so it can “continue to invest in cloud growth.” increase. As a result, some buildings will be left empty, the document notes.

Most Googlers now share a desk with one other Googler, according to internal documents. Through the matching process, you agree on a basic desk setup and establish norms with your desk partner and team to ensure a positive experience in your new shared environment.

The FAQ says that employees may come on other days, but if they come on days they are not assigned, use the overflow drop-in space.

Internally, management has titled the new seating arrangement “Cloud Office Evolution or CLOE.” It describes the best pre-pandemic collaboration combined with the flexibility of hybrid work. The new workspace plans aren’t just a temporary pilot, but a document that will ultimately lead to more efficient use of our space, the company said.

Google also used internal data about employee return-to-office patterns to inform decisions, the FAQ says. In addition to the slow return-to-office pattern, the company has slowed hiring and in January he laid off 11,000 employees.

Memes began appearing on the company’s platform, Memegen, making fun of changes specifically targeted at “corpspeak”, which management used to advertise new desk placements, seen as a cost-cutting measure.

“Not all cost-cutting measures have to be worded to sound good to employees,” read one popular meme. We are reducing the space in the

A Google spokesperson explains: There is also the option to work in the office and at home a few days a week.With this feedback, we have combined the best pre-pandemic collaboration with the flexibility and focus we all have to create a new rotation model. has been developed to enable viewing from a distance and to use space more efficiently. ”

The move comes as Google shrinks its real estate footprint amid widespread cost cutting. However, the areas and buildings it plans to shrink have not yet been identified.

On its fourth-quarter earnings call, Google executives said they expect to incur charges of about $500 million related to the reduction in global office space this quarter, and expect other real estate costs to follow. warned that it might Earlier this month, SFGate reported that it was ending leases on a number of vacant spaces in the San Francisco Bay Area, where the company is headquartered.

The cloud division, which accounts for more than a quarter of Google’s full-time workforce, is one of the company’s fastest growing but least profitable areas.

In Q4, Google Cloud brought in $7.32 billion, growing 32% year over year. This is significantly faster than the company’s overall growth rate of less than 10%. But that revenue was lower than Wall Street consensus had expected, with the cloud division still losing hundreds of millions of dollars each quarter and $480 million in the fourth quarter, but this was almost half of the previous year’s losses.

Overall, however, Google earned a net profit of $13.62 billion during the quarter, and earned $59.97 billion for the entirety of 2022. Both he’s down significantly from 2021.

Welcome to “Nearby”

Under the new arrangement, teams of 200 to 300 employees and partners will be organized in neighborhoods, including partner teams that are part of other organizations such as finance, human resources, etc. There is a possibility. Please read the FAQ. Each neighborhood has a vice president or director responsible for allocating spaces in the neighborhood.

Employees typically alternate either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday. It will be a two-day work week, changing from a company that works three days a week.

Neighborhood leaders are encouraged to set norms with their team regarding desk sharing. This allows her paired Googlers to discuss space decor, personal item storage, and tidiness expectations.

Additionally, the FAQ states that employees using computer workstations will no longer place these workstations directly under their desks, but instead will search their locations in a database or use them for troubleshooting. It states that I need to submit a ticket. Over time, employees are expected to migrate to her CloudTop. CloudTop is, so far, a virtual desktop tool exclusively for Google employees.

According to the FAQ, there will also be a cap on the number of rooms that can be used for meetings, as meeting rooms are already becoming difficult to book. Employees will be discouraged from camping in conference rooms, he added.

Regarding Covid-19, desks are sanitized daily and employees are notified if someone in the area tests positive and reports it to Google.

