Mercedes-Benz and Google Collaborate to Create Next-Generation Navigation Experiences





Mercedes-Benz plans to build its own branded navigation using Google Maps Platform’s new in-vehicle geospatial data and navigation capabilities. This partnership will enable Mercedes-Benz to create a driving experience that combines trusted and trusted information from Google Maps with its own luxury brand and feel. The companies have agreed to explore further collaboration using Google Cloud’s leading artificial intelligence (AI), data and open infrastructure solutions. Starting today, Mercedes-Benz will give customers access to the first new features such as Place Details powered by Google.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mercedes-Benz and Google today announced a long-term strategic partnership to further accelerate automotive innovation and create the industry’s next-generation digital luxury car experience. Announced. The partnership will make Mercedes-Benz the first automaker to build its own branded navigation experience based on Google Maps Platform’s new in-vehicle data and navigation capabilities.

This will give the luxury automaker access to key Google geospatial services, including detailed location information, real-time and predictive traffic information, automatic rerouting, and more. By incorporating these features into the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), customers will enjoy a superior navigation experience with ease of use and superior graphics on the car’s high-definition screen. To enhance the user experience, both companies will incorporate his YouTube app into Mercedes-Benz infotainment systems. In addition, Mercedes-Benz uses Google Maps data to enable driver assistance features such as automatic speed adjustment before intersections, roundabouts and curves.

“We invite only the best partners to enhance our operating system and enhance the Mercedes-Benz customer experience. Google has been a leader in maps and navigation for many years. We are pleased to create the services and services of To increase the level of convenience for our customers. Fully connected to functionality.

As a first step, Mercedes-Benz will provide customers with access to Place Details, powered by Google, where they can find detailed information about more than 200 million businesses and places around the world, including hours, photos, ratings and reviews. will do so. Place Details will be available starting today for all vehicles with the latest generation of his MBUX in applicable markets*.

The companies have agreed to explore further collaboration using Google Cloud’s leading artificial intelligence (AI), data and open infrastructure solutions. for example:

AI: Mercedes-Benz plans to use Google Cloud’s AI and machine learning capabilities to rapidly create, train, and deploy new models to enhance the customer experience. Data: Mercedes-Benz plans to use Google Cloud’s fast and efficient data processing platform to analyze fleet data. Open Infrastructure: Mercedes-Benz plans to use Google’s open infrastructure to securely innovate and scale across Mercedes-Benz’s current technology landscape, from on-premises to edge to cloud.

“Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz will bring advanced technologies from the Google Maps platform, the cloud and YouTube to provide new experiences for drivers. We will enable Mercedes-Benz to design customized navigation interfaces. As well as providing our AI and data capabilities to accelerate our sustainability journey, drive autonomous driving and improve the customer experience.” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet

*All vehicles of Generation 2020 MBUX (NTG7) with navigation in connected markets excluding China, Japan and Korea. Series: 223, 206, 295, 297, 296, 294, 254, 232, 177 (from December 2022 production, 22/2 model), W247 (from December 2022 production, 22/2 model), V167 (from Dec 2022 production, model year 22/2).

Forward-Looking Statements:

About the Mercedes-Benz Group The Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the most successful automotive companies in the world. Together with Mercedes-Benz AG, the Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of luxury cars and luxury cars and vans.

About Google Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and usable.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates the ability of any organization to digitally transform their business.

About Google Maps Platform Google Maps Platform provides organizations around the world with rich geospatial solutions based on comprehensive and authoritative information from Google Maps.

