Mercedes-Benz to put ‘supercomputers’ in cars, announce partnership with Google





BERLIN (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) on Wednesday partnered with Google (GOOGL.O) on navigation to offer “supercomputer-like performance” in all cars equipped with self-driving sensors announced. It is trying to compete with Tesla (TSLA.O) and newcomers from China.

Automakers old and new are racing to match the software-driven features Tesla has developed. This allows you to remotely update your vehicle’s performance, battery range, and autonomous driving capabilities.

The German automaker has agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), its self-driving software partner since 2020, to cover the initial cost of buying expensive high-performance chips. The cut has been agreed, chief executive Ola Kaellenius said Wednesday.

“We will only pay for heavily subsidized chips and come up with ways to maximize co-income,” he said, noting that even if drivers don’t enable all the features their chips allow, the sunk costs will be reduced. I thought it would go lower.

latest update

But only customers who pay for additional option packages can get cars equipped with lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated “level 3” driving, but these Variable costs are higher, says Kaellenius.

Self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies (LAZR.O), in which Mercedes owns a small stake, signed a multi-billion dollar deal with the automaker on Wednesday to bring sensors to a wide range of vehicles by the midterm. announced that they have agreed to merge. Luminar’s stock price he rose more than 25%.

Mercedes’ announcement at Software Update Day in Sunnyvale, Calif., detailed the strategy behind a long-running process at the automaker, a patchwork that integrates software from various suppliers. We are moving from an approach to controlling the core of the software and incorporating partners.

The company expects to generate more than €1 billion ($1.06 billion) from software-enabled revenue in 2022, reaching single digits by 2030 after rolling out its new MB.OS operating system since mid-decade. We expect it to reach €1 billion in the second half.

That’s a more conservative estimate as a percentage of sales offered by other companies such as Stellantis (STLAM.MI) and General Motors (GM.N).

“At this stage, no one knows how big the potential gold pot is, so we are taking a cautious approach,” Kaerenius said.

Google partnership

Mercedes said its partnership with Google will allow it to provide traffic information and automatic rerouting to its vehicles.

Drivers can also watch YouTube on their car’s entertainment system while parked or in Level 3 autonomous driving mode. This allows drivers to take their eyes off the wheel on certain roads as long as they can resume control if desired. .

Other automakers such as General Motors, Renault (RENA.PA), Nissan (7201.T) and Ford (FN) have opted for a whole package of Google services that offer features such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and other applications. I have it installed in my car.

All vehicles on Mercedes’ upcoming modular architecture platform will also feature a so-called hyperscreen that extends across the car’s cockpit, the company said Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9430 Euro)

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Sunnyvale’s Hyunjoo Jin and Detroit’s Joe White.Edited by Rachel More, Sharon Singleton, Jane Merriman, Deepa Babington

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/mercedes-benz-partner-with-google-branded-navigation-2023-02-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos