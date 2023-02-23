ChatGPT’s OpenAI Hires Massive Ex-Google and Meta Staff for Every New Data





OpenAI’s staff includes dozens of former Google and Meta employees, according to new data. Last year, the company hired several Google staffers to do “instrumental” work on his ChatGPT. Google is about to go head-to-head with OpenAI and Microsoft in the AI ​​race. Loading Something is loading.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, snatched dozens of former Google and Meta employees in an effort to create an AI chatbot.

Many of the company’s 200+ employees hail from Alphabet, the parent company of Google and AI lab DeepMind, according to data from LeadGenius and Punks & Pinstripes. According to data, OpenAI currently employs about 59 former Google employees and about 34 former Meta staff.

The company also employs several former Apple and Amazon employees, according to data.

According to data from Lead Genius and Punks & Pinstripes, former Googlers make up the majority of the company’s staff.Courtesy of Punk and Pinstripe

Greg Larkin, CEO of Punks & Pinstripes, a network of Fortune 500 executives, told Insider that the data should serve as a “wake-up call” for big tech companies.

“At the very least, OpenAI shows that Big Tech, and Google in particular, are not optimizing their investments in their employees,” said Larkin. “Many AI talent has worked on secondary products in innovation labs like Alphabet X. It means that you rarely see

OpenAI’s leadership team is primarily made up of former Big Tech workers, including former Google, Meta, and Apple employees from all companies with competing AI departments. The company recently hired former Tesla Autopilot chief Andrey Karpathy.

Data from Lead Genius and Punks & Pinstripes analyze OpenAI’s executive team.Courtesy of Punk and Pinstripe

Punks & Pinstripes member and Sorenson Communications CTO Rick Kreifeldt told Insider that OpenAI is a prime example of how startups are evolving.

“The majority of the team is made up of people who spent a lot of time at big tech companies and are now retired,” he said. “This is very different from when Mark Zuckerberg was building his Facebook out of his dorm room at Harvard.”

OpenAI was originally founded as a non-profit organization in 2015. Several tech industry leaders, including former LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman, Elon Musk, and Peter Thiel, have called for developing artificial intelligence “in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole.” Pledged $1 billion for designed initiatives.

The Information previously reported that OpenAI hired several Google employees to do “instrumental” work on ChatGPT in the months leading up to its November launch. Since then, ChatGPT has amassed millions of users due to its ability to do everything from essay writing to code writing.

Recently, several engineers announced on Twitter that they were leaving Google for OpenAI.

“After three great years at Google Brain, I am happy to share that I joined @OpenAI,” AI research engineer Hyung Won Chung tweeted last week. “We can’t wait to tackle #ChatGPT and drive the future of AI.”

Another former Google Brain engineer said on Twitter last week after leaving Google in favor of OpenAI that he “can’t wait to see the impact of AI on society.” Google Brain is the technology giant’s AI research team.

Google and OpenAI, partners with Microsoft, are now embroiled in an AI war. Earlier this month, his CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, subtly delved into what he called Google a “lewd search monopoly.” Microsoft has already incorporated tech from his OpenAI into its “new Bing” search engine, which could challenge Google’s dominance. Meanwhile, Google is rushing to release its own AI rival, Bard.

Do you work for OpenAI or Google? Contact the reporter via a non-work email at [email protected]

