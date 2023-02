Please move, Google, new conflicts may arise.

USC students are starting to direct questions normally directed at traditional search engines to the social media platform TikTok.

Nearly 40 percent of young people turn to Tik Tok or Instagram when looking for a place to have lunch, Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan said at the Fortunes Brainstorm Tech conference last July.

Generation Z makes up over 40% of TikToks users. With this large percentage of their user base, they’re reinventing the app’s functionality.

He uses TikTok as a way to find out what he doesn’t know, said Andrew Bui, a freshman health promotion major. For Halloween, for example, I used it as a way to find costume ideas.

Since 2018, TikTok has become one of the world’s leading social media platforms. Short-form content apps average over 1 billion monthly viewers, surpassing both Snapchat and Twitter. The app’s skyrocketing popularity and innovative style of content have inspired Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to mirror their own feeds on his TikTok.

The popularity of this app can be attributed primarily to Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012.

I feel like it gives me a direct review as opposed to Yelp which has a lot of biased reviews. I’m going to give it 1 star. Here’s a list of what I like about TikTok more, and places that are perfect for you.

Unlike Google and Yahoo, TikTok videos allow creators to speak directly to users. For many students, it feels more authentic than reading the top Google search results.

I feel like I’m getting a more personal experience, said freshman human biology major Jared Smith.You get to see people’s real reactions to things.

When USC students scroll through TikTok, they aren’t consuming content written or created by someone 20 or 30 years older than them. When using the app, students can feel a stronger connection with the creators and see that their demographic is more representative.

A middle-aged white man could be talking about the hottest bar in LA.

Coven says information is more fun when you can relate to it.

I think people know better what they’re talking about on TikTok because there’s no incentive to post. There are people whose job is to write.

