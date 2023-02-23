Google tests to block news content from some Canadians in response to Bill C-18 bill





News content of all kinds has been affected by the test, which targets less than 4% of Canadian users, and will run for about five weeks, Google said.

canadian press

Published February 22, 2023

A Google spokesperson said, “We have fully addressed concerns that C-18 is overly broad and, if left unchecked, could affect products that Canadians use and rely on on a daily basis. We have been very transparent,” he said. Photo by Michel Euler /THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ottawa Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government’s online news bill.

The Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, is a deal that would compensate digital giants such as Meta, which owns Google and Facebook, for republishing their content on their platforms by Canadian media companies. to negotiate.

Article content

The company said Wednesday that it is temporarily restricting access to news content for less than 4% of Canadian users as it considers possible responses to the bill. The change applies to the ubiquitous search engine and his Discover feature on Android devices that tells news and sports stories.

The company says the test will last about five weeks and will affect all types of news content. This includes content produced by Canadian broadcasters and newspapers.

Article content

While briefly testing potential product responses to bill C-18, which affects a small percentage of Canadian users, Google spokesperson Shay Purdy told the Canadian Press on Wednesday. said in writing.

Bill C-18 in Canada’s House of Representatives to require tech giants to pay for news content passes could lead to similar legislation spreading globally, lawmakers hear

The company conducts thousands of tests each year to evaluate potential search engine changes, he added.

We have been completely transparent about our concerns that C-18 is overly broad and, if left unchecked, could impact products that Canadians use and depend on on a daily basis. Purdy said.

Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada, a news media trade association, said such behavior was unbecoming for a large global company and disrespectful to consumers of trusted Canadian news outlets. said.

Article content

A spokesman for Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Canadians will not be intimidated and said he was disappointed Google was borrowing from Metas’ playbook.

Last year, the company threatened to block news from the site in response to the bill.

This didn’t work in Australia. Canadians are not intimidated so it doesn’t work here either. After all, spokeswoman Laura Scafidi said in her statement Wednesday that the tech giant was asking journalists to pay her when they used her work.

Canadians need access to quality, fact-based news at the local and national level. This is why we introduced the Online News Act. Tech giants need to be more transparent and accountable to Canadians.

Article content

Rodriguez said the bill, similar to legislation Australia passed in 2021, would create a framework and bargaining process for online giants to pay media outlets to ensure fairness in the digital news market. claim to increase.

But Google has voiced its concerns before a House committee. The law does not require publishers to adhere to basic journalism standards, favoring large publishers over smaller outlets, and cheap, low-quality clickbait can lead to the spread of his content. expressed concern that it was About public interest journalism.

The company says it wants to pay a fund similar to the Canadian Media Fund, which pays news publishers indirectly.

The bill passed the House in December and is expected to be considered by the Senate in the coming months.

