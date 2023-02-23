/Nudge Prize and Ashirvad Water Challenge Announce Water-Tech Innovation Finalists





Finalists will work towards demonstrating progress on parameters across water management and impacts across space. They tackle the biggest challenges identified during the scale-up process and address them through strategic planning and on-the-ground actions. Highlights The/Nudge Institute and Ashirvad Pipes have launched an award for improving water sustainability in India in February 2022 with over 140 applicants. This challenge supports disruptive innovations to solve India’s water security crisis and has the potential to be scaled up to address the problem of 1.9 billion households. and semi-finalists ranged from artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, to mechanical and scientific products, to enabling communities with technology.The award is affiliated with the Office of the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and is an ally of investors and the academic community at large.

Bengaluru: The/Nudge Center for Social Innovation (CSI) and Ashirvad Pipes, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, are pleased to announce the 7 finalists of the Ashirvad Water Challenge, selected from 25 candidates. I am proud. water innovator. They were shortlisted out of 140 applicants for 2022. Its innovations included solutions for water leakage and distribution, wastewater treatment, water purification, atmospheric water generation, and even enabling aquatic ecosystems.

Some of these solutions use advanced technological interventions such as artificial intelligence and machine learning and aim to be cost-effective and potentially scalable to water-stressed households across the country. increase.

Finalists are Aumsat, i47 Labs, Ossus Bio, Smartterra, and Solinas.

The Ashirvad Water Challenge has a prize worth INR 2.5 million. A milestone grant of INR 75 Lakhs will be awarded to his five of the seven finalists at this stage. These finalists will compete for the winning solution and her INR 1.75 crore awarded to the runner-up.

Kanishka Chatterjee, director of The/Nudge Prize, said the vast ecosystem of water is a bold idea for The/Nudge Institute that aims to shine a spotlight and give wings to India’s leading water tech startups. He said he was impressed and overwhelmed by how they support the Professor Asit K Biswas (World Leading Hydrologist, University of Glasgow), Madhavan VK (CEO of WaterAid), Juror; It has provided catalytic attention and efforts to refine its approach to solving India’s problems.

“Water security is a major challenge for our country and Ashirvad Pipes is committed to finding sustainable solutions.” These start-ups are tackling the most pressing water challenges facing the nation’s citizens, and we encourage many others to tackle these issues. It will inspire someone.”

The selection of finalists from a pool of 25 semi-finalists was spread over two rounds. They were first evaluated by a team of independent evaluators at IIT Jodhpur, led by his Professor Pradip K Tewari, a professor at the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The final selection was led by five jury members – Sunderrajan Krishnan (INREM Foundation Executive Director), Dr. Sapna Poti (Director – Strategic Alliances, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser) Mr. Yogendra K Singh (Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), Mala Subramaniam (CEO, Arghyam), and Vishwanath S (Zenrainman; Advisor, Arghyam & Trustee, Biome Environmental Trust). Start-up scalability and replicability, economic feasibility, social performance, organizational readiness for business planning and financing, environmental impact and sustainability, and targeted water quality improvements were reviewed. served as a criterion for member selection.

Prior to final selection, the 25 semi-finalists piloted their projects for six months, initiated user testing, expanded the solution’s presence in various locations, and understood the scalability potential and impact of innovation. bottom. I also had the opportunity to be mentored by IHE Delft and introduce the technology to the WaterAid & INREM Foundation innovation and program team. Twelve of them received personal feedback from Mr. Yogendra Kumar Singh, Director of Jal Jeevan Mission-VI, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. For example, one of his semi-finalists, his Solinas, raised his Rs. .

