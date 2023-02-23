Thinkers and doers who take clients further





Med-Tech Innovation was invited to PD-M Internationals Thirsk HQ to share an insight into what the company has to offer with Managing Director Richard Hall.

The company’s walls and shelves are adorned with examples of iconic design and innovation, but the more impressive is the Sinclair C5. Hall provided some insight into the C5s flop. In terms of focus groups, he said, it was because Sinclairs didn’t engage enough with users when it came to not showing people prototypes, asking for critical analysis, and challenging them. rice field.

So why does the PD-M cost so much when it’s a 1980s innovation and only 483 were made?

It ticks a lot of boxes as pure innovation, but it explodes spectacularly when you don’t bring the innovation to market and align it with an audience that can be surgeons, patients, clinicians, or users.

The point is, when people come to us and say they’ve come up with a great idea, we ask if they’ve talked to the user. , ask again. Have you actually spoken to your users?

There are a lot of people who innovate and say it’s great technology and that everyone will love it.

We say your audience is not interested in what it is, they are interested in what it does. I just want to

Although the company is a design consultancy, user interaction is at the heart of PD-M’s offerings, and its expertise allows it to guide clients on their innovation journey.

It may sound brutal when a product is presented to PD-M, but consultants need to find holes in it to improve innovation before the investment becomes too big and more commercially viable. can be adjusted for the desired product.

Hall explains that innovation is not an easy road.

You don’t go, I have an idea and I build a prototype to show people and go into production. What they were good at was guiding clients on their innovation journey, navigating them, and avoiding pitfalls.

Much of PD-M’s work is research work with high-growth start-ups, academics, SMEs, public companies and the NHS.

Many consulting-style companies in this space tend to have teams of 40 or 50 people. The PD-M team may not have much, but the company is bullish about its offering and says it has the ability to tackle big projects. With experience and skill in building and modifying, Hall is able to describe PD-M as a thinker and a doer.

Examples of work done include providing thousands of face shields to the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic, examples of its 3D printing capabilities, and Durham University’s Acetone Breath Analyzer.

What we found was that they were just as good and powerful as those organizations.

We could easily go out and do a lot of crazy things but it was the commercial perception that held us back and we owe our clients to get it right the first time Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.

People are now talking about user-centered design, human-centered design, and behavioral design. We have been doing this for years.

So what does good innovation look like? And how will it eventually be marketed and become a viable commercial product?

Every project should have an executable trigger. It is disruptive, more cost-effective, optimizes new technologies and opens up new markets. Every project needs a trigger. Actionable and legitimate triggers and why they should be done.

What was great about innovation was everything that hung on it. Business case, commercial case, usability, intellectual property, manufacturing costs. Otherwise, people tend to be biased and keep doing what they’re doing until someone tells them to stop, usually until it’s too late. It was

What we do is get all stakeholders on board and give them an objective view.

PD-Msummaries is on a mission to lead our clients further into 2023.

PD-M will be present at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo on June 7-8, 2023 at stand D48. For more information, please visit www.med-techexpo.com.

