one step ahead





Connect your business with a strong network of experts, mentors and support services to drive innovation in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire has all the key ingredients to drive health ideas and innovation that can drive not only the local economy, but the health of the nation to the next level.

The region has been recognized by the central government as a region with high potential for wound care, regenerative tissue, AI, and data analytics.

But West Yorkshire’s healthtech SMEs face significant obstacles to innovation. A recent report by the Health Technology Regulatory and Innovation Program identified the following as barriers to innovation in this area:

Regulatory framework very difficult to navigate Lack of notified bodies/conformity assessment bodies Causes of delays Access to public funds in a timely and straightforward process Especially in preparation for commercialization of products and services Supporting late-stage innovation in the world Deploying finance to achieve sustainability In line with the NHS ambition of net zero by 2045 Understanding and using intellectual property protection is complex and costly

Strengthen your business

Connecting Innovations is a specialized innovation program offered by the West Yorkshire Joint Institutions that provides small businesses with the connections they need to overcome these obstacles.

Joining the program gives companies access to a team of experts in their field. From research institutes to advisory services to intellectual property professionals to incubators, they know the local situation better than anyone.

It helps teams understand how to develop an innovation strategy, enable employees to contribute ideas and improvements, and how to leverage and protect ideas.

But that’s just the beginning. Need an industry expert? Want to talk to someone who’s been through a similar process? They help companies make those connections. This is the advantage of connecting innovation. They are deeply embedded in the local business ecosystem, giving businesses a vast array of support and expertise at their fingertips.

The program recently supported Digibete CIC, a medical technology company that supports people with type 1 diabetes and helps them access information and support their condition management.

The company’s product, DigiBete, is a digital platform for sharing videos and educational resources about type 1 diabetes. This content is designed to help children, adolescents, and families self-manage their diabetes by expanding the reach of clinical teams online.

DigiBete CIC initially worked with the Pediatric Diabetes Team at Leeds Children’s Hospital to develop a patient-driven, clinically approved resource. They are now fully supported by the NHS in England and Wales.

We’ve worked with the Connecting Innovations team to explore locally available support to enable two-way communication development in existing apps. We discovered a lot from them and successfully applied for and were awarded a Kickstart Grant. This allowed us to introduce two-way communication technology into our apps much more quickly.

The grant was used to procure the expertise required for app development.

This expertise has allowed them to develop two-way communication and implement it as a feature in their current apps and appointment settings. This will bring clinics closer to patients and encourage better condition management for those who support children and families with type 1 diabetes through more routine and regular digital communication.

John Hughes, Director of DigiBete CIC, commented: However, now that we can see how this works in other long-term or lifelong conditions, we are looking at ways to roll out this kind of support more broadly.

Through its work, DigiBete CIC has been recognized by The Health Foundation as a model for other long-term conditions. Clinics and patient support apps are now used in over 90% of NHS pediatric clinics and many young adult clinics in England and Wales, currently serving around 20,000 patients and families and 1,350 Used by medical professionals. Soon to be introduced to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland he is due in 2023.

Hughes concludes: We are excited about what DigiBete has achieved and how it can truly make a difference in the lives of people with type 1 diabetes and other potentially lifelong conditions. Connecting innovation support enabled us to deliver major developments faster and supported the introduction of further innovations.

Connecting Innovations is open to all small businesses with offices or facilities in the West Yorkshire region.

This support ends in March, so there’s no time to delay. Contact our team and get the ball rolling. Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/latest-medtech-insights/staying-ahead-of-the-curve/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos