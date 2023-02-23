RTIH’s Largest Retail Technology Article on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Heading to the Smart Retail Tech Expo in London next week?

The Smart Retail Tech Expo will take place next week from February 28th to March 1st at ExCel in London.

The Smart Retail Tech Expo will take place next week from February 28th to March 1st at ExCel in London.

No-Checkout Stores: Is your retail store the next regular store or is it over-hyped and of limited value on the high street?

Zippin CEO and co-founder Krishna Motukuri says no checkout is the next retail norm.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, he said: It has spread rapidly in stadiums and airports in the United States and spread around the world. Self-checkout and scan-and-go are too much friction to survive in the long run.

Click here to see our take on checkout-free retail space.

Tesco leaves London and switches to Birmingham’s GetGo Aston University Express checkout free store

Tesco has opened its newest GetGo store, Aston University Express. Powered by Trigo technology, the facility is located in Birmingham, his second largest city in the UK.

The University location is the final installment of Tescos’ announced rollout of three automated stores across the UK, the other sites being the Chiswell Street Express in central London and the Fulham Reach Express on Parrs Way, London.

This is the largest autonomous Tesco store to date, with over 4,000 square feet.

Leyland SDM Partners with Gophr to Offer Nationwide Same Day Delivery Service

London-based decorating and DIY specialist Leyland SDM has announced a partnership with Gophr to offer same-day delivery to customers nationwide.

The partnership marks the expansion of Gophr Trades, a specialty delivery service for the construction and DIY industry, and larger construction and related trade operations.

Gophr offers same-day service by shipping from our store model across Raylands 33 store premises, seven days a week, regardless of product type, order size, or distance from the store.

MLS Club Austin FC Introduces Amazon Just Walk Out Technology in ATX Market Store

Major League Soccer’s Austin FC partnered with Amazon to equip the ATX Market at Q2 Stadium with Just Walk Out technology.

This makes it the first dedicated soccer stadium in the world to implement a no-checkout solution.

Visitors to the aforementioned stores can begin their experience with a credit card at the ATX Market entry gate.

Once inside, whatever the guest selects from the shelf is automatically added to the virtual cart, and whatever is put back on the shelf comes out of that cart.

When you’re done with your fan, you can skip the checkout line and leave the store. When you leave the store, the credit card you used when you entered the store will be charged for the items you left the store.

ATX Market is located near the Zebra Gate in the northwest corner of Q2 Stadium.

Armani Beauty Team Partners with PayFree and Avery Dennison to Bring Checkout Technology to Berlin International Film Festival

Visitors to the Berlin International Film Festival will be able to enjoy a new shopping experience with Armani Beauty opening a cashierless pop-up store in the heart of Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz.

From February 16th to 26th, moviegoers and passers-by will be able to sample a range of fragrance and makeup products in a setup enabled by digital identity solutions specialist Avery Dennison and grab-and-go technology provider PayFree. You can try and buy.

This is the second time Armani Beauty has partnered with PayFree and Avery Dennison to implement RFID-based checkout.

In November 2022, we unveiled the concept of the beauty industry’s first cashierless pop-up store in Düsseldorf.

The Fresh Market hired Firework to launch its Shoppable Video-Live Commerce (SVLC) retail media network

Firework has proven a renewal of its longstanding partnership with specialty food retailer The Fresh Market.

The latter is using the Firework video commerce platform to launch what is touted as the first Shoppable Video-Live Commerce (SVLC) Retail Media Network (RMN) in the US.

Carrefour, Very and Tesco updates: Showcasing the coolest retail tech play of the week

RTIH editor Scott Thompson shares his best on launching and rolling out retail systems over the past week, including immersive experiences, first-time self-driving cars, creator-driven advertising campaigns, and product discovery experience tie-ins. Introducing the future.

