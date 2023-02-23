Beginner’s Guide to eBird





For birders, researchers, and conservationists, Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird platform is a game changer. Not only can crowdsourced data help us find rare birds and hotspots, but his collection of over 1.5 billion records, contributed over the past 20 years, is also an important resource for science and conservation. is proven.

For example, Cornell Lab’s Migration Dashboard, part of the BirdCast tool, uses past eBird observations for specified dates and locations to help users see which birds are flying overhead in spring and fall. to eBird data submitted by community scientists also reveal migration routes, highlighting how vulnerable migratory birds are to light pollution.

For birders, eBird mainly serves two functions. Explore vast amounts of data shared by other bird enthusiasts to learn about species within specific regions and discover new bird locations. You can also send your sightings and track your life list to capture unforgettable birding moments wherever you are.

As powerful as eBird, this tool can intimidate newcomers. Here are some tips and tricks to answer your questions, ease your worries, and take advantage of all that eBird has to offer.

examine the data

To get started, download the eBird app,[アカウントの作成]Click. (Alternatively, create an account on the eBird website.) During app setup, a message will pop up prompting you to download a “pack” of birds in your area. Installing the Birdwatching Regions pack provides a list of likely species so you can follow sightings even when there is no signal. Consider installing a local bird pack before birdwatching in a new location.

plan a trip? Do you have a nemesis bird you’ve always wanted to see? Use eBird’s Explore section to plan when and where to birdwatch, and search by region or species.

This app offers a slimmed-down version of the web’s exploration tool, but one of its great advantages is the ability to search for the bird of interest while at a birdwatching location. See if a particular species has been recorded nearby, or see what people have recently observed at that hotspot.

Keep an eye on your life list by county, state, country and year through ‘My eBird’. You can also sign up to receive bird sightings that you haven’t spotted in a specific area.

submit checklist

To record your observations, called a checklist in eBird, you need some key details to help you keep track of where and when you spotted a bird. The eBird app is on the home screen[チェックリストを開始]Click to automatically record some of this information. No service? If you have a bird pack installed for your area, you can still track the birds you see. The checklist will automatically upload the next time you receive a signal. (Or you can record it in a notebook or smartphone memo field when bird watching and enter it later.)

where did you take the bird? This app provides option to record GPS track of your route. This will help you locate your location and calculate the total distance traveled. Once you’ve started your checklist, you can quickly adjust your locations to create a more accurate species list, or you can do it after your bird sightings are done. Precise locations provide scientists with the most useful information. Many locations, such as evacuation routes, are already named in eBird and you can choose the one that best suits your location. If you’re birding in a large area that spans multiple habitats (for example, walking trails that meander through forests and beaches), try submitting separate checklists for each.

When and how did you get the bird? The app automatically records the date and time of your outing and the length of your birdwatching. Click the dashed horizontal line (checklist settings) at the bottom of the app to change your birding method (sighting type). Walking trails or driving escape loops? Sitting on a falcon surveillance platform? Select “Idle”. Did you happen to identify some species on your morning run? Select ‘accidental’ as birdwatching was not the main activity. If you allow the app to record GPS tracks, you can automatically select the observation type. Don’t forget to stop the chase when you’re done birding. Leaving tracking on skews the resulting data on how much effort it took to locate the recorded bird.

what seeds did you find? Record all birds that you can confidently identify visually or by ear. Click the “+” to the left of the species name to add hers one at a time, or select the species name and enter the number of observations manually. Add comments to document notable birds and numbers. Pro Tip: Even if your eBird profile is private, your checklist is always public so others can see your comments.

do my best

Before submitting the checklist, eBird will ask if the list is “complete”. For eBird’s purposes, complete means we did our best to identify and count all birds we encountered, not just the highlights. A complete checklist is most useful to a scientist, but be patient if you miss a bird or two, or if you can’t identify everything you find.

Not sure if you’ve seen a red-tailed hawk or a red hawk? No problem. Use “Hawk sp.” or the “Buteo species” option indicates that it is a falcon species, or more precisely a member of the genus Buteo. The same is true for sparrows (“Passerine”) and other groups. Sharing a photo or audio (recommended especially for rare birds) will help our eBird expert volunteers verify your identity. One of the most valuable things you can do with a checklist, especially for scientists, is counting birds. Don’t be overwhelmed by large herds. If you think you’ve seen 20,000 tundra swans, but the actual number is 30,000, don’t worry. The key is getting the right number of digits. (For example, if he records 1,000 birds when there are only 100, the data is spoiled.) If the number of birds cannot be truly estimated, use “X” instead of a number to indicate that the species is Indicates that it exists. last resort. If you are observing a bird feeder, it can be difficult to enter common species counts as birds may leave and return frequently. For simplicity, enter the maximum number seen together at one time. For example, if he has 5 sika deer all at once around the feeder, enter “5”. If you later collect 7 Chickadees or find a distinctive individual that you are sure was not in the group before, increase the tally. As you walk the trail, focus on the birds in front of you and assume you’ve already counted the ones behind you. As long as you don’t hear a new bird.check out the website

Websites play an important role in your eBird experience, even if you’re primarily using apps. You can record old lists from birding excursions before eBird, even if your lists span multiple dates or locations. Adding these historical lists can make online life lists more accurate and provide useful scientific information, such as when a species was first observed in a particular region.

The website’s explorer tools are especially useful for planning bird sightings in advance. Explore by region to see the number and types of species recently seen by county, state, or hotspot. You can peruse an illustrated checklist showing photos and audio recordings sent by his eBirder companion by species at the location, combined with charts showing what you’re likely to find there throughout the year. You can also set alerts for rarities appearing in bird areas or across ABA areas.

For more guidance, check out Cornell Lab’s free eBird Essentials course for more information. The easiest way to familiarize yourself with eBird is to jump in and start practicing. It may take some checklisting before you feel like a pro, so be patient and remember to have fun.

