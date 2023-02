Alexa, congratulate these Pitt graduate students

A team of PhD students from the University of Pittsburgh in the Department of Computing and Information are one of ten finalists in Amazon’s second Alexa Prize TaskBot challenge. The accessibility-enhancing technology they developed will be available to him in May, and this year he has a chance to win the $500,000 grand prize in September.

This international competition puts the spotlight on students who are transforming how they interact with technology. In this year’s assignment, the student was tasked with solving one of conversational AI’s more complex problems. It’s a way to enhance the capabilities of technologies like Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa to help users with more complex tasks like building furniture or cooking meals. , using both auditory and visual prompts.

Pitts’ team ISABEL, which stands for IncluSive And Collaboration aLexa, is led by Anthony Sicilia, who specializes in machine learning theory. Other team his members are Yuya Asano, Kate Atwell, Chi Cheng, Sabit Hassan, Martoinan, Jennifer Nuwog and Pallas Sharma.

Each participant will receive a $250,000 research grant, Amazon Web Services cloud computing services to support research and development efforts, access to other Amazon scientists, and other tools and trivia under the company umbrella. received.

It has been very rewarding to work with a talented group of student researchers within our team and compete with the best student research teams around the world. of users and integrated into the forefront of available collaborative AI technologies. This is very exciting.

Malihe Alikhani, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, was the team’s faculty advisor and praised Sicilia for his work as team leader.

Anthony is a versatile, resourceful, creative and collaborator with a proven track record and insight into all methodologies in computer science, especially natural language processing. We are all looking forward to working with him on this project.

According to Sicilia, the team has already started integrating research with the Alexa TaskBot infrastructure, allowing the system to collaborate in flexible, human-like ways.

Ultimately, we want users with different capabilities and preferences to work with our system, and we hope to see further progress towards this goal.

Nick France

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pitt.edu/pittwire/features-articles/pitt-finalist-inclusive-alexa-taskbot-challenge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos