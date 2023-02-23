Deal with snoopers? Here’s how to prevent someone from unlocking your phone without permission.news





As you know, someone can unlock your phone by pointing the camera at your face while you sleep. I suggested turning on “Need Attention” in Face ID settings. This will require you to have your eyes open to unlock your phone.

As we heard from some viewers, that’s not enough security. A really prying person can grab your phone and unlock it this way, even if you know it. If you want to , you can do:

The easiest way to lock your phone and require a passcode to unlock it is to press and hold the volume and power buttons at the same time for a few seconds.

A screen will appear asking if you want help or shut down the phone completely. However, there is a problem here. If you tap Cancel, the phone will require your passcode the next time you unlock it.

If you suspect someone is spying on your phone, you can check which apps were open while catching Zs.

Snoopers can clear website traffic at any time, but you can see which apps were in use at a particular time by going to Screen Time and Activity.

You can also go to battery settings to see when the phone has been used. This shows usage by hour and which apps were used during that time. So if you’re asleep and WhatsApp or Messenger is on your screen at 3am, you might want to talk to someone.

Legal experts say police can require someone to unlock a cell phone using biometric data such as a face or fingerprint, but the passcode is required to unlock the device. Input cannot be forced.

