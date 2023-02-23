Microsoft .NET 8 Improves Linux Support





.NET 8, the next planned version of Microsoft’s open source software development platform, is set to focus not only on cloud development and containers, but also on Linux.

On February 21st, Microsoft announced that the first preview of .NET 8 for Windows, Linux and macOS is available for download from dot.microsoft.com. A Long Term Support (LTS) release supported for three years, .NET 8 will be available for production in November, one year after the release of its predecessor, .NET 7.

New .NET releases can be built on Linux directly from the dotnet/dotnet repository using dotnet/source-build to build the .NET runtime, tools, and SDK. This is the same build that Red Hat and Canonical use to build .NET. In the future, this feature will be extended to support Windows and macOS. Previously, I could build .NET from source, but I needed the source tarball from dotnet/installer.

.NET 8 also includes an Ubuntu Chiseled image for appliance-style computing. Also, the Linux minimum baseline has been updated. .NET products are built to target Ubuntu 16.04 on all architectures. For Red Hat Enterprise Linux, .NET 8 supports his RHEL 8 and deprecates RHEL 7.

For cloud-native development, .NET 8 improves how container images are used for .NET applications, including exposing container images as non-root aware. It was adopted in .NET 8 Preview 1. Microsoft explained that container base images are typically configured to run as the root user, but this is not always optimal. A .NET 8 container image, using Debian 12 (Bookworm) Linux, is expected in mid-year.

.NET 8 Preview and Release Candidate builds are released monthly. Other .NET 8 feature sets include:

NativeAOT (ahead-of-time) compilation, which offers benefits such as reduced memory footprint and faster startup time, extends to more target application scenarios. In .NET 7, NativeAOT targeted console applications. JSON improvements in Preview 1 include missing member handling and . NET object deserialization behavior can be configured. Also, the JSON source generator now supports serializing types using the required and init properties, and System.Text.Json now supports serializing properties from the interface hierarchy. New types have been added to the core library to help developers improve the performance of their code in common scenarios. For example, the System.Collections.Frozen namespace provides a FrozenDictionary. and FrozenSet These types provide an immutable surface area where no modification of keys or values ​​is allowed. Performance-oriented hashing algorithms have also been added, such as the XxHash3 and XxHash128 types. For the .NET SDK, dotnet publish and dotnet pack generate release assets by default.

Plans for the .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) cross-platform development framework during the .NET 8 development period include an improved upgrade path from Xamarin to .NET, faster UI rendering, and developer inner loop time. includes a shortening of .NET MAUI allows developers to build native mobile his apps and desktop apps using her C# and XAML.

