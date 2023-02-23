Presenter: How Microsoft is addressing antitrust concerns over its deal with Activision





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Microsoft (MSFT.O) on Wednesday smashed a challenge over antitrust criticism, regulator of a $69 billion deal to buy video game publisher Activision. said it was ready to offer a licensing deal to its rivals in exchange for the approval of the company. (ATVI.O) But it won’t sell the latter’s lucrative Call of Duty franchise.

What is an Activation Deal?

Last January, Microsoft announced its largest bid to date for Activision. This is to bolster firepower in the booming video game market, counter leaders Tencent (0700.HK) and Sony (6758.T), and lay the groundwork for investments in the Metaverse. . , a more realistic digital space using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Views of antitrust regulators

In December, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked a judge to block the deal, saying it would give Microsoft’s Xbox exclusive access to Activision games and exclude Sony’s Playstation and Nintendo consoles. I was.

Britain’s competition body, the CMA, has proposed selling Call of Duty to address its concerns, but the European Commission warned Microsoft that the deal could have anti-competitive implications. warns that there is

latest update

Who are Contract’s critics and fans?

Market leader Sony hopes the deal will be blocked. A group of 10 of his US gamers have filed a private consumer antitrust lawsuit over the deal.

The acquisition was backed by the European Games Development Federation, which has over 2,500 game studios in 22 European countries, and UNI Global Union.

What did the Microsoft president say and what did he offer?

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said, “We don’t think it’s feasible or practical to think that one game or one slice of this company (Activision) can be carved out and cut off from the rest.” “I don’t see anything that is viable,” he said. Selling Activision Studios to someone else for the quality of the game.”

According to Smith, the CMA could either terminate the deal to consolidate Sony’s 80% market share in Europe or take behavioral remedies, such as licensing agreements with Nintendo and Nvidia, to call the company. You can choose to either serve Of Duty to another 150 million people.

What is the License Agreement between Nintendo and NVIDIA?

The two companies have entered into a ten-year licensing agreement to bring Call of Duty to their gaming platforms, subject to approval of the Activision agreement.

Will Microsoft’s tactics work?

Behavioral remedies like a licensing deal will be tough for the CMA, which flexed its power in 2021 when it ordered Facebook owner Meta to sell animated image platform Giphy after the deal closed. It’s for sale.

The European Commission could be more open to such remedies if it could allay their concerns, but it’s still too early to tell.

Who ever gave the green light?

Brazil, Chile, Serbia and Saudi Arabia have given unconditional approval.

what next?

Decisions from EU antitrust law enforcement agencies are due by April 11, but may be extended depending on when remedies are presented.

The CMA will give Microsoft until 1700 GMT on February 22 to comment on possible remedies, and it will be able to hear its response by early March, with a final report on March and April 26. and submit your response.

Microsoft’s Smith said the company opposes the FTC’s request to block the transaction.

