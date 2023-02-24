How to Build Cloud Computing and a Career





Modern Computing – Computing today is defined by virtual machines and virtualization. The future of computing is defined by containers, Kubernetes, and serverless. This means building highly configurable, decoupled and autonomous applications that work together to provide the functionality you need.

Polyglot Database Engine – The database engine is the same now and in the future, but spans across clouds and supports multiple protocols. This fundamentally changes the way you look at your database.

AI/ML – This will radically change the way infrastructure is delivered, making the cloud more economical and efficient. Defining infrastructure for data preparation and other AI/ML tasks will be the new type of role needed.

Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud (aka super cloud) – Clouds are combined to include data centers, and computing is closer to data in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures. Again, Kubernetes is in the driver’s seat to make all this work.

New Roles We Expect

As a result of the evolution of the cloud, the types of jobs required will also evolve along the four pillars above.

System administrators, network administrators, and storage administrators are now transitioning to CloudOps and DevSecOps titles, or DevOps engineers.

Where will DevOps go next? How will this fork in the future? Here are the predictions:

Cloud-Native Ops – This role determines how Kubernetes clusters are provisioned, how workloads and runtimes are secured, and other features of the cluster infrastructure. Kubernetes isn’t just in the cloud, it’s in hybrid clouds and the edge.

Edge-native Ops – Edge is powered by Kubernetes and containers. Edge architecture is everywhere. From aircraft and ships to trains and automobiles. And not just transportation. Used in businesses with multiple locations, such as restaurants and hospitals. Specialists who specialize in managing edge infrastructure are critical. Note: AI/ML must also occur at edges.

AI/ML Ops – DataOps, ModelOps, MLOps as a team – Data scientists need people to manage the infrastructure. This is a very exciting field.

Multi-Cloud Architect – We currently have a Cloud Solution Architect, but in the future we will scale across multiple clouds. These new multi-cloud architects choose from dozens of clouds to create the best-of-breed solution. Hybrid cloud specialists who can bridge the gap between the data center and the public cloud are also in high demand.

fill the skill gap

Now you may be wondering how to keep up with these trends in your career. We have released some new tools to help you.

In the multicloud category, we released Anthos to analyze and manage workloads across cloud and on-premises. Watch the Anthos 101 video for a 5 minute overview. There’s also an introductory course called Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure, which is a great place to start. This is part of a larger hybrid and multicloud learning path listed below.

In the AI/ML space, see Vertex AI for tools to get started if you’re new to this specialty. Or, if you’re already an expert in this space, check out our tools for building pipelines and scaling machine learning deployments in production. In this 90-minute lab, you will train and deploy your custom TensorFlow Regressor model to predict customer lifetime value (credits required).

The recently announced AlloyDB is a fully managed PostgreSQL compatible database service. Watch this 4-minute video to learn how to scale your application to millions of users, and perform key tasks with AlloyDB in this 90-minute self-paced lab (credits required) please give me.

And one more important note! Containers and Kubernetes rule the infrastructure world! This is the new Linux, and you need it to manage your production clusters. Invest in Kubernetes training, the new operating system for cloud, edge, and datacenter. This is a recommended introductory-level quest to learn about Google Kubernetes Engine and different deployment approaches (credits required).

training to get started

Are you ready? Google Cloud Skills Boost is your ultimate destination for Google Cloud training and certification, including multiple resources to help you on your cloud learning journey. Here are some of my recommended training sessions based on the above trends and duties.

Check out these *FREE* introductory labs to keep learning. These are hands-on and each take 30-45 minutes to complete.

Here are some quests that require credits, but are specific to the cloud trends discussed here.

Role-based learning paths are designed to give you real-world, hands-on experience using Google Cloud technologies through a curated collection of on-demand courses, labs, and skill badges. They help prepare for the roles that will be important in the next decade, across multi/hybrid cloud, AI/ML, and the edge. These take varying amounts of time to complete, depending on which method best suits your needs.

Ready to get Google Cloud Certified? It’s the biggest time commitment, but the marketability of cloud roles also has great benefits. Check out our courses to help you prepare for your Google Cloud certification exam. You can visit the Google Cloud Certifications site to complete these preparation courses *for free* and find additional resources to help you prepare for each certification.

Join Innovators Plus

Looking to invest more in your cloud career and skills development? Innovators Plus is built for techies like you. $299/year* Innovators Plus gives you access to the entire catalog of on-demand training for Google Cloud Skills Boost. This includes all learning paths and labs listed above. Up to $1,000 in Google Cloud credits, certification vouchers, exclusive access to Google cloud professionals and executives, live learning events and more. Get the best Google Cloud skill building at an unbeatable price and save up to 80% off the retail price of included benefits. Learn more about Innovators Plus today.

*Eligibility restrictions apply.

