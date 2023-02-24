DOJ seeks court sanctions against Google for ‘intentional destruction’ of chat logs





Washington CNN —

The Justice Department on Thursday faced court sanctions for intentionally and repeatedly destroying the company’s chat logs that the U.S. government hoped would be used in an antitrust lawsuit targeting Google’s search business. said it should.

In a document filed in federal court for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department said Google would automatically delete certain employee chats after 24 hours, despite a promise to retain internal communications related to the lawsuit. He said he maintained a policy of removing it for years.

The practice, the DOJ claims, has damaged US government lawsuits against technology giants.

Google’s daily destruction of written records has deprived the United States of a rich source for candid discussions among Google executives, including those likely to be witnesses in court, to the detriment of the United States. says Filing.

Google (GOOGL) said in a statement that it strongly refutes the DOJ’s allegations. Our team has worked diligently over the years to respond to inquiries and lawsuits. In fact, in this case alone he generated over 4 million documents and millions more for regulatory authorities around the world.

The federal government’s call for sanctions adds to the pressure Google faces as it battles antitrust lawsuits on multiple fronts and highlights a rare move by prosecutors.

Through your chat software settings, Google employees may store chat history for up to 18 months, but only if the setting is manually enabled. Messages you knew would be automatically deleted the next day.

The filing cites some attached evidence suggesting that a Google employee who realized the conversation was about to stray into sensitive territory turned history off and continued the discussion on the chat platform. .

The government filing is another antitrust lawsuit involving Google’s app store and follows a similar sanctions allegation against Google by Epic Games, makers of the hit video game Fortnite. The two sides faced off at evidence hearings last month. On February 15th, a judge ordered Google to create additional chat messages.

Thursday’s DOJ filing also cited an Epic evidence hearing, proving that Google destroyed the records of at least nine individuals, each of whom was believed to be a potential trial witness, in the case. The federal judge who oversaw the trial agreed that the chats may have contained relevant evidence, but said Google didn’t. Don’t save those chats systematically.

In a lawsuit over the past five years, Google admitted that it had never turned on chat history to save all the chats of the parties involved, according to DOJ filings.

Google only agreed to store chats earlier this month after failing to disclose to prosecutors its practice of deleting history-off chats after 24 hours, the filing claims.

This isn’t the first time the DOJ has fought Google over evidence. Last year, in the same case, the agency asked the court to sanction Google over a program known as Communicate with Care. In this program, Google trained its employees to copy lawyers by email. Business sensitive but did not seek legal advice and did not deserve confidentiality.

Judge Amit Mehta declined to impose sanctions at the time, but ordered all emails in question to be reviewed.

