Google says error correction could lead to useful quantum computers





For the first time, Google has shown that it is possible to reduce the total number of errors generated by quantum computers. That means we should be able to build larger and more useful devices.

Technology February 23, 2023

Google’s quantum computer (left) can fix its own errors

Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Google has demonstrated that its approach to quantum error correction, which is seen as a key part of developing useful quantum computers, is scalable, and its researchers believe that practical devices will be on the horizon for years to come. I’m sure you’ll be ready for it.

The building blocks of quantum computers are qubits, similar to transistors in traditional computer chips. But today’s qubits are susceptible to interference and errors, and these will need to be identified and fixed if we want to build a quantum computer large enough to really tackle real-world problems.

One common approach to this is called surface code modification, where many physical qubits act as one so-called logical qubit, inherently introducing redundancy. This is the extent of error correction capabilities in classical computers, but in quantum computers, each qubit exists in a mixed superposition of 0s and 1s, and any attempt to measure them directly destroys the data. so it gets even more complicated.

This means that adding physical qubits to logical qubits can actually be detrimental. So far, the opposite happened when engineers tried to organize larger ensembles of physical qubits into logical qubits to achieve higher error rates, says Hartmut Neven of Google. increase.

Google demonstrated this in 2021 when it first announced a working error correction scheme. This resulted in a net increase in errors. Subsequent work at the Joint Quantum Laboratory in Maryland was able to reach a point where logical qubits did not exacerbate error rates, but at a technical level rather than a practical level.

Google now shows that the size of the logical qubit can be increased, and this scaling reduces the overall error rate. If this trend continues and quantum computers can scale up, they will be able to do computations that even the most powerful classical computers can’t. Neven says there is palpable confidence within the team that Google will create a commercially useful quantum computer.

The team achieved the logical qubit milestone using the third generation of Google’s Sycamore quantum processor with 53 qubits. A logical qubit in a surface code is typically a grid of qubits paired with another qubit of the same size, with a single qubit reserved for measuring other values. The company’s experiments saw a transition from a 3 x 3 grid containing 17 physical qubits to a 5 x 5 grid using 49 qubits. This meant that almost the entire processor was functioning as a single logical qubit. This increase reduced the error rate from 3.028% to 2.914%.

The Google team concedes the improvement is small, but says that in theory the scale-up process could continue indefinitely, paving the way for fault-tolerant quantum computers that can perform useful tasks reliably. I’m here. But moving to 6 x 6 logical qubits (including 71 physical qubits) is not possible on the company’s current generation of quantum processors and would require a major hardware step forward.

Fernando Gonzalez-Zalba of the University of Cambridge would have liked to have seen much better error rates, but says research is on the right track.

The individual components of processors need a little more improvement to improve logic error rates as the technology scales, he says. [But] What you’ll see in the series of publications the team is producing is vast improvements from publication to publication. I don’t think it will be many years before we see scalable quantum error correction. I think it’s pretty close.

