Tech Update: New Innovation Funding; CO2 Capture Breakthrough, Surprisingly Good Year for Venture Capital





The Biden administration’s new inflation-cutting legislation will pour billions of dollars into America’s clean tech and advanced manufacturing industries. This is a win for climate, but a challenge for countries like Canada.

Canada’s own push to boost the high-tech part of the economy began to take shape with Ottawa’s decision to strengthen its five innovation clusters. These organizations were founded in sectors seen as having high growth potential, such as manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and new proteins.

“Canada has a great track record in research and funding startups. said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen, a nonprofit organization that leads a global innovation cluster for Created in 2018, the Innovation Cluster aims to bring together public and private sector entities to accelerate the scale-up of new Canadian technologies. “We want to build world-leading companies here and connect them to global business opportunities,” he adds.

The federal government will invest more than $700 million in five clusters, of which NGen will receive up to $177 million. Myers said the funding will help ensure Canada’s competitiveness in global markets by bringing together the best minds. “Right now, no one has all the answers to come up with the solution itself,” he says.

Carbon Upcycling Plan Mississauga Facility

Carbon Upcycling, a Calgary startup that captures carbon emissions and turns them into useful products, will set up its first industrial-scale facility at the Ash Grove cement plant on Mississauga’s lakefront. The move follows an investment in the company from venture fund CRH, which owns Ash Grove. CRH, one of the world’s largest building materials companies, said he hopes to expand Carbon Upcycling technology across its operations.

Breakthrough in carbon capture

In other concrete developments, three companies, including Halifax’s CarbonCure, were the first to successfully remove carbon from the air and trap it in concrete. So far, the technology has been demonstrated on a small scale for a construction project in California, but the company hopes it can be scaled up. Several companies, including Carbon Upcycling mentioned above, have developed systems to trap carbon in concrete, but carbon dioxide is typically extracted from industrial processes rather than air.

Hiring event opens doors to tech sector

With job cuts in Canada and around the world, it’s a tough time to break into the tech industry. But next week’s free event for students and alumni could be just right for those looking to get into the industry. Hosted by the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism, MyStartr, and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the event will include Skill Up his workshops, networking opportunities, and panels with his discussions.

New Atlantic Network Supports Female Entrepreneurs

A new network of organizations supporting women entrepreneurs will be launched on International Women’s Day (March 8) with the aim of sharing insights and best practices between France and Canada. The initiative is backed by several French-speaking business groups and will be announced at simultaneous events in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Paris. The organizers will also publish a report on the status of support for women in STEM.

in numbers

1,000 MWh: Canada’s largest energy storage project is about to begin construction. A joint project between NRStor and Grand River Development Corporation’s Six Nations, the 1,000 megawatt-hour battery system is expected to be completed in 2025.

$6.5 million: BrainBox AI, which builds AI systems that optimize energy consumption in commercial buildings, received $6.5 million from the federal government to further develop its technology.

$10 billion: Despite challenging market conditions, 2022 will see $10 billion of venture capital invested in Canadian companies, making it the second best year after 2021.

Rebecca Gao writes about MaRS technology. Toronto Her star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight innovation in Canadian companies. share:

Disclaimer This content was produced as part of a partnership and may not meet standards of impartial or independent journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/mars/2023/02/23/tech-update-new-innovation-funding-carbon-capture-breakthrough-and-venture-capitals-surprisingly-good-year.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos