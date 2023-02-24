Snhetta Unveils New Innovation Hub and Elevated Garden Designs in Bangkok, Thailand





Snøhetta Unveils New Innovation Hub and Elevated Garden Designs in Bangkok, Thailand

Snhetta collaborated with MQDC to release the design of Cloud 11, a large mixed-use complex located in the South Sukhumvit district of Bangkok, Thailand. New developments are responding to the pressing need for urban green space in densely built neighborhoods. With a total area of ​​250,000 sqm, the project aims to transform Sukhumvit into a hub for urban innovation and technology companies, with large green public spaces and spaces for artists, makers and tech entrepreneurs in the area. provide. Construction has already started and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

+1

The city of Bangkok is known for its bustling street life and cultural and historic buildings, but it doesn’t have much green space. With just under 7 square meters of green space per inhabitant, he is one of the cities with the lowest amount of public green space per capita compared to other Asian cities with an average of 39 square meters per inhabitant. Some local initiatives such as Green Bangkok 2030 and Enter Bangkok 2050 hope to fix this. The architects responded to these needs by integrating communal, cultural institutions and 24-hour accessible public garden spaces into the design.

cloud 11. image snetta

The elevated gardens include a large central lawn and several pocket parks distributed throughout the complex. These spaces also provide opportunities for a variety of neighborhood activities. The main courtyard becomes the community center of the project, and carefully manicured greenery accentuates the open feel of the complex. Large openings in the structure allow for natural airflow, and adjacent treated waterways are showcased as an educational initiative for the public.

Various amenities within the development accommodate the changing lifestyles of the neighborhood. Centralized kitchens, gyms, a wide range of retail outlets and multiple restaurants operating at his two hotels are interested in the project. The cultural offering is completed by including libraries, educational facilities, and creative workspaces suited to modern, hybrid ways of working outside the home and office. The project is also easily accessible by public transport.

cloud 11. image snetta

To manage developments at various scales, Snhetta and MQDC designed a system of interconnected services to keep future buildings flexible and adaptable. Automated warehouses are linked to a central kitchen, creating a continuous omnichannel system for food and non-food. The solution also aims to reduce food waste and enhance more efficient use of resources and ingredients. Additionally, a centralized shipping hub manages shipping and all loading infrastructure.

cloud 11. image snetta

There was an opportunity to create a new city in the heart of Bangkok, not just a building. An urban artifact that provides a thriving place for culture and creativity and lush public spaces that enhance the quality of life for those living in the South Sukhumvit district. With more and more people migrating to urban areas, it is important to develop communities that are suitable to meet future urban needs in a socially and environmentally sustainable manner. – Kjetil Trdal Thorsen, Founding Partner of Snhetta

cloud 11. image snetta

Recently, Snhetta announced plans to rethink French asylum and the administrative courts of Montreuil. The project aims to be a safe and transparent place that brings comfort to those participating in the two institutions. We are creating new homes for the indigenous people of Smi at two important cultural institutions in northern Norway: the Smi National Theater Beaivv and the Smi High School and Reindeer Husbandry School.

cloud 11. image snetta

Project Facts:

Official Project Name: Cloud 11 Timeline: 2020 2024 Client: MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited) Location: Bangkok, Thailand Size: 254.000 m2 Status: Under Construction Sector: Architecture, Landscape Typology: Mixed Use, Commercial, Retail, Cultural , Education, Hospitality, Wellness and Recreation, Public Spaces Contributors: A49 Architects, SHMA Landscape Architects

