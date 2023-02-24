UK Personalized Surgery Startup Rebrands, Expands to US via Houston





For nine years HEB was the star maker. Through the annual Quest for Texas Best competition, small businesses have literally become household names, filling pantries statewide. Now, a new crop has a chance to win the crown in a high-stakes contest for 10th anniversary entries.

HEB announced that Quest for Texas Best is accepting applications from February 22nd through April 6th. Small business owners and entrepreneurs statewide can submit their own innovative products for a combined $70,000 in prizes and the opportunity to have their products featured. HEB shelf.

Since the contest began nine years ago, HEB has found over 960 outstanding products across Lone Star State. These include a variety of food and non-food items such as cookies, coffee, beauty products, toys, household items, and even baked crickets. Provided marketing, mentoring and supplemental support to the winners.

Houston has always been represented among the winners.Last year Karim and Mansour Arem won 2nd place and $15,000 in prize money at ZWITA Spicy Traditional Harissa

Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details of their products online between February 22nd and April 6th for consideration in the competition. Once the call for entries closed, HEB’s business development managers selected the top applicants, and on August 9 at Fair Park in Dallas, he was selected by HEB’s panel of judges.

A panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award the grand prize winner a $25,000 cash prize, the title of “Best of Texas” and placement on HEB store shelves. The 1st place winner will win $20,000, the 2nd place winner will win $15,000, and the 3rd place winner will win $10,000.

“As we continue to expand opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base through programs like Quest for Texas Best, we hope to have fellow Texans as judges at the 2023 competition,” said James Harris. We look forward to seeing what it brings to the table.” , Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity at HEB, via Release.

——

This article was originally run on CultureMap.

