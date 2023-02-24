Google rolls out tests to block news content for some users in Canada





In response to the Canadian government’s online news bill, Google has begun testing to block access to news content for some users in Canada. Bill C-18 (Online News Act) requires platforms such as Facebook and Google to negotiate agreements to pay news publishers for their content. The bill is currently pending in the Canadian Senate.

The company told TechCrunch that the test will affect a “small percentage” of users in Canada.

We were briefly testing a potential product response to Bill C-18, but it affected a small percentage of our Canadian users,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. We run thousands of tests each year to evaluate potential changes to search. We are fully transparent about our concerns that C-18 is overly broad and, if left unchecked, could impact products that Canadians use and depend on on a daily basis. I have kept We remain committed to supporting a sustainable future for Canadian news and providing solutions to fix Bill C-18.

Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Twitter that Canadians should not be intimidated by the tests and that tech giants need to be more transparent and accountable.

I’m disappointed to hear that Google is trying to block access to news sites. Canadians have nothing to fear. After all, they wanted tech giants to pay journalists when they used their work. (1/2) https://t.co/11iRMA9jpL

— Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) February 23, 2023

Rodriguez tweeted, “Disappointed to hear that Google is trying to block access to news sites.” We wanted the tech giants to pay, which is why we introduced the Online News Act.The tech giants need to be more transparent and accountable to Canadians.”

Last year, Facebook threatened to block the sharing of Canadian news content unless the government amended a law requiring digital platforms to pay news publishers. Google is currently borrowing from a company playbook owned by Meta.

It’s not the first time the company has defied Canadian law. Last year, Google expressed concern over his Bill C-11 (Online Streaming Act). The bill will allow platforms such as YouTube, which is owned by Google, to give Canadian content more prominence. Google argued that the bill would hurt creators and viewers and limit the discoverability of content. The Canadian Senate recently passed a bill with a number of amendments that will be reviewed by the House of Representatives.

A few months ago, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai released a statement arguing that online news and streaming bills are discriminating against American businesses. The US government has also expressed concern about the trade implications of the bill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/23/google-rolls-out-tests-that-block-news-content-for-some-users-in-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos