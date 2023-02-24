Addressing Inequality with Social Innovation





Twenty years ago this spring, in the first issue of the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Susan Beresford, then-president of the Ford Foundation, called for drastic changes to address a system that was “unfair, unnecessary, or simply outdated.” Called for social change. 1

In the decades since, social innovators have realized much of Beresford’s vision. Multilateral partnerships and broader economic development initiatives have cut global poverty in half. Meanwhile, maternal deaths decreased by more than 38% of her 4, millions of lives were saved.

At the same time, changes in our markets, environments, cultures and institutions have fundamentally changed the way we live and work together. The percentage of people with internet access globally has increased fivefold.5 And socially responsible investments in the United States have increased by more than $12 trillion.6

Yet, despite all that change, Beresford’s challenge remains urgent. Too often, for too long, pushing innovation has been accompanied by unfair and needless widening of inequalities. Consider poverty, for example. While the number of people living in extreme poverty has fallen dramatically, the gap between rich and poor is widening around the world.7 Resources are increasingly being used by fewer people, mostly in the Global North is in the hands of the people.

As a result, hard-earned gains in global health and well-being are fading, and the economic fallout of international conflict is pushing 345 million people into life-threatening food insecurity. Charity has made great strides devising new ways to provide funding and identify grantees, but resources in this area are still concentrated in white-led organizations headquartered in the Global North. I’m here.

It is clear that innovation alone cannot bridge the gap between those who have resources and those who do not. is a monumental turning point.

As we celebrate the past 20 years of SSIR and look forward to the next two, we must redouble our commitment to ensuring that innovation and equality do not conflict with each other, and support individuals, institutions and ideas. it won’t work. Use the former to pursue the latter.

Today, that commitment is fully manifested in three key reforms across the sector. Solutions that look to the long term for progress and strengthen civil society. There is growing support and global attention for local leadership, especially in the global South. These reforms will help turn the dominant script in charity and other key sectors upside down. And because together they have the potential to modify Social Innovation for the better, new solutions can dismantle the structures that drive and sustain inequalities rather than reproduce them. can.

Approaching innovation with crossed lenses

First, we need to approach innovation from intersecting perspectives, putting those most marginalized by inequality at the center. As professionals, we understand the landscape of our field: potential obstacles to success, and nascent opportunities for growth. At the same time, we don’t always have the equally important knowledge that comes from direct experience.

Those directly affected by inequality and closest to its myriad consequences can diagnose the everyday effects of structural barriers and suggest the most effective solutions to urgent needs. Moreover, given the way discrimination and inequality thrive at the intersections of race, gender, disability, class, and other marginalized identities, these multiple-identity individuals have the necessary resources to effect change. Most adept at building partnerships and coalitions, by effectively organizing across communities.

In other words, complex and intersecting problems require intersecting solutions. To eliminate inequalities, social innovators must understand how identities shape exposure to systemic harm and build capacities to resist those harms. Consider, for example, the uneven political and social impact of new technologies. While this has created opportunities, it has amplified disinformation and division, resulting in biased algorithms and broader scrutiny. We developed Just Tech Fellowships to “rethink assumptions about who conceives, designs, builds, and oversees the technologies that will shape the future.” 9

The first cohort of Just Tech Fellows will use their experience and expertise to reduce barriers to access, maintenance and customization of equipment for people with disabilities. Analyze the impact of cancer treatment technology on black students in the public school system. Work includes mapping surveillance practices and techniques for marginalized communities.

By putting people who have firsthand experience of the shortcomings and failures of the current system at the center, we can replace injustice with inclusion and innovate more effectively everywhere.

Leverage innovation for the long term

We must also recognize that progress is often met with backlash. So if you take two steps forward, he will take one step back. With this in mind, visionary and principled, thoughtful social innovation can provide a stable foundation for civil society and an important guardrail against democratic setbacks. .

Consider the social progress of the last 20 years. Each subsequent “victory” is accompanied by an equal and diametrically opposed contest. Today, democracy is in decline worldwide, and hard-won rights are at risk. A democratic setback on this scale jeopardizes equality everywhere. It would be shortsighted to allow such a backlash to continue. Because healthy democracy is an essential prerequisite for lasting social change.

Social innovation has already provided much-needed resistance to the global creep of authoritarianism. But the most important social innovations take 20-30 years to become established. Our job is to “flip the script” of philanthropy, from short-term grants to long-term aid and long-term strategies.

From strengthening economic equality to supporting civic space, long-term cross-sectoral cooperation can support democracy comprehensively. At the Ford Foundation, he builds that collaborative infrastructure through programs such as Weaving Resilience, his $80 million initiative that supports robust civil society organizations across the Global South. Together with our eight regional partners, we are committed to sustainably supporting organizations on the front lines of the fight for social justice, ensuring they are able to protect the civic spaces they need to thrive.

Social innovators are uniquely positioned to convene new initiatives and foster these connections. Already, they work at the crossroads between sectors and specialties. Their insights can shape innovation beyond easy victories to sustain democracy over the long term.

Driving innovation in the areas that matter most

In the long run, it will require new fundraising strategies, partnerships and, importantly, new leaders. This requires supporting the strength, visibility, power and influence of ideas, individuals and institutions from outside the dominant frameworks that shape and distort our world. At the expense of the Global South.

Looking beyond our own backyards helps us build the strength, visibility and power of regional leaders around the world. Especially in the global South, where countless innovative individuals and institutions are already laying the foundation for a more just and inclusive world.

We are inspired by organizations like WIEGO. WIEGO is a global research, policy and advocacy network focused on empowering the working poor, especially women, and an organization representing millions of informal workers, street vendors and waste pickers in the country and at home. We offer subsidies. in over 90 countries. These informal workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have been devastated by the lack of social and labor protection during the crisis. Her first $25 million funding from the Ford Foundation will enable informal workers to have their voices, wants and needs heard at the national and global level. Already their work is shaping the international labor agenda in the highest halls of power.10

Equally inspired by grassroots organizations such as The Access to Vaccines Coalition in Indonesia. The organization works with civil society, indigenous communities, disability groups and governments to fully vaccinate 80% of the population. All over the world, in every sector, new leaders are tackling inequality in creative and inclusive ways. We should invest in and scale their work instead of trying to reinvent theirs.

Taken together, these three reforms will help address the root causes of inequality in all areas, including philanthropy itself. And by forming partnerships, we can create and follow a clear road map for change over the next 20 years and beyond.

If the challenge of the last two decades was to take into account unfair, unnecessary and outdated systems, the challenge of our time is to replace them with more inclusive, fair and fairer systems. That’s it. A lasting foundation of justice for all.

