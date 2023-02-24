Tech
Google contractors on strike in Austin hope to garner support in tech
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribunes’ daily newsletter to keep readers up to date with the most important Texas news.
A group of contractors working for Google’s YouTube Music service are in Austin for their third week of picketing. It is the first strike in the company’s history, according to the union.
Their efforts have received the attention and support of Rep. Greg Casal (D-Austin) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont Senator). Supporters hope the strike will stimulate more labor organizing in the tech sector.
Kassar, a new lawmaker affiliated with his party’s progressive wing, joined protesters at the picket line on Tuesday. He said he believes this group of his 58 YouTube workers will inspire even more people in the long run.
Kassar told the Texas Tribune that there is a pretense that tech workers are all making big bucks. And it’s simply not true. There is huge inequality in the tech sector, just like there is across the country.
The striking contractor is employed by Cognizant Technology Solutions, which works for Youtube Music, a subsidiary of Google owned by parent company Alphabet Inc. They started their strike on his February 3rd. – People who work at our Austin headquarters.
Workers say the in-person delegation took place in November, three weeks after YouTube Music workers applied to the National Labor Relations Board for union elections. Cognizant, however, says the order was issued in December 2021.
Cognizant spokesman Jeff Demarais said in a statement to the Texas Tribune that the company respects the right of employees to object to and legally protest our policies. However, he said he regretted that the workers had chosen to strike. He said yes, but not Google or YouTube.
In a statement to the Tribune, a Google spokesperson said it respects the right of individuals to join unions, but said Cognizant is responsible for the terms and conditions of employment of these workers.
Still, Alphabet’s employee union rallied to their cause and urged Google employees to voice their support.
According to Neil Gossell, music generalist at YouTube Music, striking employees said mandating in-person work was unfeasible for many, leaving them to take care of their wives with post-traumatic stress disorder. He said he had to stay home to do it. Many of his other colleagues live out of state or can’t afford to live in Austin on $19 an hour, he said.
Mr. Gossel is very upset with how we have been treated and feeling we have no representation at work.
Gossell also said after Casar and Sanders wrote letters to Alphabets and Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressing serious concern about alleged reprisals against YouTube Music workers exercising their legal right to organize. I believe their efforts have gained new momentum.
Getting our message out there is huge, Gotsel said. That’s part of what drives us and keeps us focused.
Kassar marched through downtown Austin on Tuesday with strike workers and helped carry banners declaring YouTube workers were on strike and joining the chant. He said he was particularly concerned about allegations of retaliation against union organizing efforts.
This has little to do with return-to-work policies, and workers who are simply seeking a union or demanding some respect and decent wages after helping support Google’s large network of companies. He said it had to do with not retaliating against anyone. .
Emily Whetstone, a member of YouTube Music’s rights management team who has helped her colleagues organize, said those who went on strike remained determined.
We were tired but optimistic, Whetstone said.
Workers submitted a letter to Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar in January, demanding that he stick to his earlier statements in support of flexible work options. His lack of responsiveness prompted workers to file unfair labor practices complaints with his NLRB, which ultimately led to a strike.
Whetstone says he felt like he had no choice. Their actions seemed like the right next step in getting our voices heard.
The Alphabet union is working to use the strike to energize Google employees across the country. Workers also held a rally in New York City this week in support of Austin’s strike. Several workers interviewed with Kassar said workers across the company had started asking for better conditions. Earlier this month, employees stood outside Google’s New York City offices to hold a rally against Alphabet, which laid off 12,000 employees in January. Additionally, Google Raters, which trains, tests, and evaluates Google’s algorithms, has filed a petition for better working conditions because they are excluded from Alphabet’s minimum benefits.
Striking people in Austin await union election decisions by the NLRB. The workers’ group said it has applied to the union for YouTube Music Content Operations and Alphabet Inc. as co-employers.
Those on strike, like Gossell, insisted they wouldn’t stop the strike until both Cognizant and Google were at the negotiating table and listened to their demands, or the NLRB made a decision.
because i’m scared [striking is] Mr. Gossel doesn’t believe that I or so many people of my generation were raised. [But] I wasn’t going to stop until I got some kind of solution.
Disclosure: Google is a financial backer of The Texas Tribune, a non-profit, bipartisan news organization funded in part by contributions from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial backers play no role in Tribunes journalism. Find their complete list here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/23/google-youtube-strike-austin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
- The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield