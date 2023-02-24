Planful Wins Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Technology Innovation Award





Our company was recognized in the category of “Financial Consolidation, Close Control and Reporting”

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced the launch of its Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting category.

The annual Dresner Technology Innovation Awards recognize the top ranked vendors in Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds thematic market research. These surveys are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on the various technical competencies relevant to Dresner’s annual surveys. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intent, and industry capabilities.

Planful’s platform streamlines business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidation, reporting, and analysis across finance, accounting, and business users. It gives customers a best-in-class, single source of truth for their financial data, accelerating closes, reducing risk and reporting faster with a frictionless experience.

Planful CEO Grant Halloran said: “It is especially gratifying to be recognized based on the perspective of a real-world user. Our focus on product innovation has enabled our customers to automate their financial performance processes and reduce a lot of friction across their businesses. can.”

Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services, said: “Congratulations to Planful on winning his 2022 Technology Innovation Award. FCCR solutions are closely tied to enterprise performance management and should serve as a key part of an organization’s overall performance management strategy. .”

PS Logistics, one of the largest flatbed trucking companies in the United States, used Planful to transform its financial processes. The company cut his monthly deadline from four weeks to five to seven. Also, year-end external audits, which previously took up to eight weeks, can now be completed off-site by him in less than a week. “We can hire more agencies to manage our closes faster. You can also invest in good software that can do it,” Dwight said. His Mr. Lloyd, who is PS Logistics Financial his controller.

The “Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting” category is based on the analysis of financial consolidation systems that combine and aggregate financial data from multiple entities to produce a holistic, consolidated financial view of a customer group’s business. . Leveraging end-user data, the report by Dresner Advisory Services details each vendor’s technical capabilities along with current deployment trends, user intent, and industry capabilities.

To learn more about Planful or request a demo, visit www.planful.com.

About Planful

Planful is a pioneer in financial performance management cloud software. Helping companies achieve peak financial performance, the Planful platform is used worldwide to streamline planning, budgeting, consolidation, reporting and analysis across the enterprise. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan with confidence, close faster, and report more accurately. Over 1,300 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to reduce cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a privately held company backed by Vector Capital, one of the world’s leading private equity firms. For more information, please visit www.planful.com.

contact

[email protected]

Other resources

Why Planful? Hear from Planful customers Navigate market reports and outlook Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook

SOURCE Planful

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planful-wins-dresner-advisory-services-2022-technology-innovation-award-301754067.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos