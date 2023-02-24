A winter collaboratorium that connects students and scientists to introduce various innovations





Released on Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Winter Collaboratorium brings together innovators from the University of Chicago School of Medicine, the Department of Physical Sciences, Argonne’s Chain Reaction Innovation Program, and students at the University of Chicago.

The Collaboratorium connects scientists and researchers who wish to explore opportunities for commercialization to showcase their work and pursue participation in further academic research, market research, business partnerships, or programming. It provides an opportunity to network with students and alumni who may be interested in Such as the Polsky I-Corps program.

The Collaboratorium is a unique opportunity for scientists and students, especially Booth MBA students, to come together and not otherwise interact on campus, said senior associate director and collaboratorium at the Polsky Center. manager Ellen Zatkowski said. Through these connections, we have seen the launch of incredibly successful startups that can leverage their world-class technical expertise and unmatched business acumen.

This year’s Winter Collaboratorium, taking place on Tuesday, February 28, will feature a range of projects spanning healthcare, materials science and sustainability, and will feature chain reaction innovation at the University of Chicago School of Medicine, the Department of Physical Sciences, and Argonne University. Program innovators participate.

This cross-section of cutting-edge innovations from across universities and national laboratories highlights the incredible work by scientists, clinicians, and researchers, and is a great opportunity for students to make an impact.

Teams are:

Aeternal // The team is commercializing a technology that converts plastic waste into chemical feedstock for consumer goods. They have a particular focus on creating waxes with lower greenhouse gas emissions associated with their production, reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturers and promoting a circular carbon economy. Team: Ryan Hackler, Co-founder and CEO of Chain Reaction Innovations, Argonne National Laboratory. Robert Kennedy, Co-founder and CTO of Chain Reaction Innovations, Argonne National Laboratory AI4MIND // As part of work at the Argonnes Center for Nanoscale Materials, the team harnesses the power of reinforcement learning to improve the scalability and efficiency of the current state We are developing efficient algorithms to State-of-the-art computational methods for designing and developing new materials. Team: Partha Sarathi Dutta, Student, University of Illinois at Chicago/Argonne National Laboratory. Suvo Banik, Student, University of Illinois at Chicago/Argonne National Laboratory Digital Sharps Counter // Medical professionals must now count all sharps in the operating room with pen and paper, which is error prone. is developing technology to help digitize sharps counting by integrating in-room hardware and new software to quickly and efficiently track the type and amount of sharps used. Team: Omer Raheem, Assistant Professor of Surgery in the Department of Biological Sciences. Mohamed Kamel, Clinical Professor, University of Cincinnati GEARBOX // Clinicians and nurses His navigator identifies potential clinical trials for patients based on information extracted from patient clinical and genomic tests and trial protocols A decision support tool used for Team: Luca Graglia, Director of Software and Infrastructure His Services for the Biological Sciences Department. Samuel Volchenbaum, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Associate Director, Institute for Translational Medicine, Associate Chief, Research Informatics Officer, Dean of Master’s Education, Department of Biological Sciences Robust Conductive Coordination Polymer Inks We have discovered that polymers are very robust against air, water, heat, and other chemicals. This material can also be processed into solution processable inks that can be used as coatings on a variety of substrates. Team: John Anderson, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Sciences. Postdoctoral Researcher Patrick Crosland, Department of Physical Sciences, Universal Adapter for D&E and D&C // The team developed an adapter that converts a suction canister into a canister compatible with abortion tubes. Team: Robin Kellogg, Staff, Department of Biological Sciences. Joseph Leitzke, Staff, Department of Biological Sciences

